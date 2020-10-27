It is already established how exercise can do wonders to the health of individuals, but recent research showed that physical activities do not only improve the mental and physical health of older adults but it also greatly benefits even old cancer survivors.

Dr Erika Rees-Punia, co-author of the study said that their research underscores the importance of moving more and sitting for lesser time in order to improve mental and physical health, regardless of one's age or cancer history. She also highlighted the importance of the study especially in today's times where many people, especially cancer survivors, would rather stay home and avoid getting exposed to COVID-19. Aside from a lack of physical activity, this isolation could even take an emotional toll.

In the study, the researchers looked into almost 78,000 people who participated in the Cancer Prevention Study II Nutrition Cohort. The team evaluated four different aspects concerning the participants. They looked at their sitting time, aerobic activities, muscle-strengthening activities, and their mental and physical health.

The researchers found that there was a huge difference between the physical and mental health of those who were the least and most active as against those who were the least and most sedentary. The team said that their findings give more credence to the importance of regular exercise and sitting for lesser time to be among the ways to improve the lives of older men and women, including cancer survivors.

The ACS recommends that adults must get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate exercises a week. If they would be doing higher-intensity physical activities, then 75 to 150 minutes will be sufficient. In all these, limiting sedentary behaviour is important.

Aside from doing the right amount of physical activities, NIDDK recommends that adults must eat the right kind of food. More vegetables and fruits, whole grains, nuts, and lean meat can do wonders to a person's health as one ages.