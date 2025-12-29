Olivia Culpo has revealed she is carefully preserving a significant part of her life for her infant daughter, opening up about motherhood, memory, and the idea of legacy in a candid new interview.

The 33-year-old model and former Miss Universe said she has dedicated an entire storage unit to clothing and keepsakes for her five-month-old daughter Colette McCaffrey, whom she shares with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

A Storage Unit Filled with Milestones

Culpo said the storage unit contains her wedding dresses, pageant gowns, and other items she considers irreplaceable. Her aim, she explained, is to ensure that the pieces remain 'intact' so that Colette can one day explore them herself.

Among the items are several of Culpo's most recognisable pageant looks, including the plunging pink and red gowns she wore during her Miss Universe run, as well as the velvety dress she wore when she was crowned Miss Universe in Las Vegas in 2012.

From Miss Universe to Motherhood

Culpo's pageant win holds particular historical weight. She was the first American to win Miss Universe in 15 years, following Brook Lee's victory in 1997.

That achievement marked a defining moment in her public career, which she now sees as part of a broader personal history she wants to preserve for her daughter.

Her approach reflects a shift from public accolades to private meaning, as she re-frames career-defining fashion as family heirlooms rather than trophies.

Wedding Gowns Preserved for the Future

The storage collection also includes Culpo's custom wedding dress from her June 2024 wedding.

She collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana on the high-necked lace ballgown, which was featured in Vogue when the magazine profiled the couple's nuptials.

At the time, Culpo said she wanted a design that reflected the seriousness of the commitment she was making, a sentiment that now extends to why she wants the dress preserved for her daughter.

Saving Baby Clothes as Time Moves Quickly

Culpo said she is also archiving Colette's baby wardrobe as her daughter grows, describing how quickly each stage passes in early motherhood. She explained that it often feels like she is constantly pulling out storage bins as clothes are outgrown almost weekly.

Culpo told People that she 'saves everything', from her most valuable gowns to her daughter's rapidly outgrown baby clothes, underscoring how preservation has become part of her daily routine as a new mother.

She added that the pace of change has been one of the biggest surprises of motherhood, with each milestone arriving faster than expected.

A Response to Her Own Childhood Experience

The decision is also shaped by Culpo's memories of her own childhood. She said her mother cleared out her wardrobe when she was younger, including items from the early 2000s that she now wishes she still had.

Culpo believes clothing captures a specific moment in time and can carry unexpected value later, both emotionally and culturally, which influenced her determination to hold on to these pieces for Colette.

Looking Ahead for Daughter Colette

While fashion is being carefully preserved, Culpo said she has no fixed expectations for her daughter's future path. She admitted she hopes Colette will be athletic, referencing McCaffrey's family background and sporting lineage, but framed the comment in a light-hearted way.

For now, Colette is still reaching early milestones. Culpo said her daughter has just started rolling over and recently attended her first San Francisco 49ers game, moments she described as reminders of how new and fast-moving this chapter of life feels.

Culpo added that she is looking forward to watching her daughter's personality develop over time, with the preserved keepsakes serving as a tangible link to the moments that came before.