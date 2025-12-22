After a whirlwind year that was a smashing success after another for Olivia Rodrigo, the year is ending quietly and painfully as news has broken about her breakup with actor Louis Partridge.

The two have split just weeks before Christmas, ending a relationship that began in 2023 and unfolded largely in plain sight. The news surfaced on 21 December 2025, when a writer from The Sun reported that the couple had decided to go their separate ways after what was described as a difficult period.

Split Confirmed Ahead of Christmas

According to the report, Rodrigo and Partridge called it quits on their relationship a few weeks ago. The singer was said to have become emotional while attending Lily Allen's star-studded Sexy Santa party at Stringfellows in London, where she reportedly broke down in tears. A source said, 'They made such a lovely couple so people who know them were shocked when they heard,' adding that friends had rallied around Rodrigo during what has been a rough period. The same source explained that it had 'not been the easiest few weeks' and that the decision to be apart was made jointly, at least for now.

Public Words Before the Break

Only a year earlier, Partridge had spoken openly about their relationship while promoting his Netflix series House of Guinness. In September, he said he believed he and Rodrigo were 'very happy' together and addressed being known by some as 'Mr Olivia Rodrigo.' Speaking to Variety, he said, 'I can handle that,' making clear he had no issue standing slightly outside the spotlight.

Partridge first spoke about their relationship on 17 March 2024 in British Vogue, saying, 'Dating probably shouldn't be done in the public eye,' while noting that Rodrigo faced far greater scrutiny than he did. Five days later, on 22 March 2024, Rodrigo released the deluxe edition of Guts, which included 'So American,' widely linked to her British boyfriend through its lyrics and timing. She marked the release online, writing that she was 'especialllyyy excited about so american.' On 3 June 2024, she publicly marked Partridge's 21st birthday with the message, 'welcome to the 21 club angel boy!!!!'

A Look at Their Relationship Timeline

Their story can be traced back to 18 August 2023, when Rodrigo spoke during an interview ahead of Guts about a crush sparked by a message from her friend Conan Gray. She recalled being sent a picture of a man she found attractive and replying, 'Wow, he's everything,' a moment many later connected to Partridge.

By October 2023, the pair were spotted together publicly for the first time, photographed smiling and embracing during a Halloween outing. On 9 December 2023, he accompanied her to the Saturday Night Live afterparty, and they were later seen leaving together.

On 13 December 2023, the couple were photographed kissing at a petrol station in New York City, laughing together as Partridge took photos of Rodrigo on his phone. Reports the next day placed them travelling around Tannersville in upstate New York, further fuelling attention.

Rodrigo followed this with a subtle Instagram post on 9 January 2024, sharing a darts photo featuring the chalked initials 'L.P.' on a scoreboard. By 24 February 2024, Partridge was in the crowd at the opening night of Rodrigo's Guts World Tour in Palm Springs, later posting a photo of her performing with the caption 'So so so good.'

Fan Response to the Reported Breakup

Fans have responded with a wave of support, saying 'leave her alone!' and 'Just a reminder to please respect Olivia's privacy. Speculation about her personal life isn't helpful, and she deserves the same boundaries as anyone else,' as well as 'wishing Olivia Rodrigo peace and quiet away from headlines.'

She doesn’t owe anyone any details about her personal life, so as a community let’s be mindful and respectful🤍 pic.twitter.com/Kp4riHEKoA — beth ★ Olivia Rodrigo (@lacyyliv) December 21, 2025

Some have made light of the situation, saying 'next olivia rodrigo album bout to go crazy.' Many have expressed denial of the situation, flooding the singer's comments on Instagram with 'pls tell me the rumors r not true girl' and 'I REALLY HOPE THIS OLIVIA RODRIGO AND LOUIS PARTRIDGE BREAKUP IS A LIE GOD PLS.'

So far, no official statement has been released by either party.