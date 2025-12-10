Sabrina Carpenter's love life has always captured public curiosity, largely because her music often leans into heartbreak, flirtation and the thrill of new connections.

The renewed interest has surged again as fresh sightings suggest she may be spending time with a new and very handsome companion. Fans are now revisiting her full dating timeline to see how this mystery man fits into the evolving picture.

A New Mystery Man Sparks Speculation

Recent reports describe Carpenter enjoying summer outings in Italy and England with a group of friends and family. Observers claimed she appeared close to an attractive blonde man who seemed slightly older than her. Accounts shared with DeuxMoi suggested an easy chemistry, and the rumour gained traction when similar sightings were later reported at Soho Farmhouse. According to Cosmopolitan, witnesses described the man as striking enough to grab attention before Carpenter herself was recognised. These scattered sightings have fuelled talk that the singer may be seeing someone new, even though nothing has been confirmed.

Barry Keoghan: A Creative and Public Romance

Before the mysterious newcomer, Carpenter had a widely followed relationship with actor Barry Keoghan. Their romance began in late 2023 after meeting at Givenchy's Spring Summer 2024 show.

They soon made public appearances together, from Grammys after-parties to the Met Gala. Their connection extended to her creative work when Keoghan appeared in her music video for Please Please Please, a release tied closely to her album Short n' Sweet. As documented by Harper's Bazaar, they separated in late 2024 due to conflicting schedules and demanding workloads.

A Rumoured Spark with Shawn Mendes

In early 2023, speculation linked Carpenter to Shawn Mendes. Fans noticed them on outings in West Hollywood, which led to discussions about possible collaborations or a budding romance. She later released Taste, a track many listeners believe referenced Mendes revisiting past relationships. Although neither addressed the rumours directly, the timing of their public sightings encouraged a wave of online theories.

Joshua Bassett and the Disney Years

One of Carpenter's most widely discussed relationships involved actor and singer Joshua Bassett. Their connection in 2020 appeared to inspire some of the most intense fan discourse of the decade. While they never publicly confirmed their relationship, coordinated Halloween costumes and social-media interactions suggested a romance. Public reaction escalated after links were drawn to Olivia Rodrigo's Driver's License, which added a dramatic layer to the fandom narrative. Carpenter processed the experience through her song because i liked a boy, reflecting on the emotional intensity that followed.

Bradley Steven Perry: A Disney Channel Love Story

During her early career, Carpenter dated Disney Channel star Bradley Steven Perry. She once described his approach to asking her out as thoughtful and cinematic, sharing that he used a message-in-a-bottle style gesture.

Their relationship lasted about a year and remains one of her most fondly remembered early romances. Perry later spoke warmly about her success, saying he admired the scale of her achievements.

Is the Mystery Man the Start of a New Chapter?

The latest rumours have prompted fans to revisit Carpenter's full dating history. The sightings of a blonde companion in Florence and London have created fresh intrigue, especially since sources described him as non-famous and relaxed within her inner circle. Although some fans speculated about Joe Keery or Scottish actor Thomas Doherty, new information shows the recent sightings likely involve someone entirely different.

For now, fans watch closely while Carpenter remains focused on her music and fast-growing global profile. Her dating history continues to draw attention because each major moment seems to influence her artistic story, and the arrival of a mysterious newcomer has only strengthened that fascination.