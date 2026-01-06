Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo has sparked speculation across the music industry following a cryptic update to her official website.

On 5 January 2026, fans visiting her online store were greeted by a page resembling a driver's licence renewal notice — a clever nod to her breakout 2021 hit, Drivers License.

The notice included standard-looking legal text, a mock appointment date of 8 January 2026 at 9:00 AM PST, and a request for visitors to submit their email addresses for updates.

The page's minimalistic design, very close to her persona's theme, immediately caught fans' attention. It has holographic and glittery stickers, black text on a bluish-purple background and a faded purple stamp of her name. The words 'driving home 2 u' and 'sour' can also be spotted, which are all connected to Rodrigo.

Merch, Single, or Album Coming?

Reddit forums and fan discussions exploded following the update. Theories range from a new line of merchandise inspired by Drivers License to the potential announcement of Rodrigo's third studio album. Some fans speculate the page points to a surprise single release on 8 January, aligning with the anniversary of her debut hit.

'It's gonna be merch and a new vinyl release for the 5 year Sour anniversary,' wrote one Reddit user. Another commented: 'It's probably merch, but I'm getting my hopes up for a single!'

According to other fan theories, the hints about a driver's licence could also indicate a continuation of themes from her previous work. This could mean that her new song delves into familiar emotional territory but in a different way.

From Disney Acting to Music Stardom

Before her music career took off, Rodrigo became famous as an actress on Disney Channel. With the release of her debut album in 2021, Sour, she broke new ground and became an international phenomenon.

The singer won three Grammys, such as Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, and Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers License.

Rodrigo displayed a more developed style on her subsequent album Guts (2023), which combined reflective words with catchy pop melodies.

Arenas in North America and Europe have sold out her live performances, and she has received critical praise for her tours. One of the most significant artists of her time, Rodrigo combines honest storytelling with a vibrant youth and a powerful pop sensibility.

Her hits continue to dominate streaming platforms, and her social media presence maintains a strong, engaged fan base.

Recent Reported Breakup

The website upgrade coincides with the fact that Rodrigo's personal life has also been under heavy attention from the media for the past few months.

Several news sources have reported that the 22-year-old singer's romance with British actor Louis Partridge has ended after nearly two years together. The couple, who were originally linked in late 2023, kept their affair under wraps despite making rare public appearances together and occasionally nodding to each other on social media.

The Sun reported that Rodrigo and Partridge decided it was 'better to be apart for now' following a rough period. The split reportedly took place a few weeks before late December 2025. Although there has been no official confirmation of the breakup, an eyewitness claimed that Rodrigo seemed upset at a December event in London, and that friends were there to help her through it.

The rumoured split does not appear to have slowed Rodrigo's career momentum. The mysterious drivers licence renewal notice she posted on her website suggests she is fully focused on upcoming projects, with her anticipated release on 8 January taking centre stage over her personal life.