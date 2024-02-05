The Chinese versions of the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 smartphones have begun receiving a ColorOS update that introduces 3 generative AI features.

The latest trend among leading smartphone brands involves integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities into their handsets, with Google and Samsung adding these features to their latest flagship phones - the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 series, respectively.

In contrast, OnePlus launched its OnePlus 12 smartphone in China on December 5, 2023, without any flashy AI features. However, it seems the Chinese consumer electronics giant is finally following the lead of other manufacturers.

Joining the list of companies like Google and Samsung that offer generative AI features on smartphones, OnePlus is rolling out new generative AI features to its OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 smartphones in China with their latest ColorOS update.

A changelog, which was spotted by hawk-eyed Redditor @milkyteapls (and shared by leaker Mishaal Rahman) shows that the Chinese edition of OnePlus 11, which arrived in the country on January 4 last year, had started receiving an update that boasts several AI features.

OnePlus is rolling out an update to the @oneplus 11 in China that adds several AI features, likely in a bid to compete with Samsung. According to the changelog:



"* Al Summariser is now available to help generate call summaries by extracting times, places, action items and other… pic.twitter.com/euNEksQQRf — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 2, 2024

The update was also being rolled out to the OnePlus 12 smartphone in the region. An English version of the changelog (shown above) sheds some light on the AI additions included in the OnePlus 11 update.

OnePlus finally jumps on the AI bandwagon

The abovementioned changelog has 3 generative AI features including AI Summariser, AIGC Remover and Article Summaries. Aside from this, there are notable upgrades to Breeno Touch.

OnePlus 11 in China also got a new update that adds several AI features!



• Al Call Summariser



• AIGC Remover



• Article summaries



• Upgrades Breeno Touch#OnePlus #OnePlus11 pic.twitter.com/HYiLnl1CPk — OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) February 3, 2024

As the name suggests, the AI Summariser feature will come in handy for generating a summary of your phone calls. OnePlus says the AI will capture data such as locations, times/dates, action items "and other key information from your phone calls".

The AIGC Remover, which is essentially an image editing tool, will enable users to remove objects and people from their pictures. This is similar to the AI-powered photo editor Samsung introduced with the new Galaxy S24 series. Regrettably, the changelog does not confirm whether the AIGC Remover can be used to remove objects from videos too.

Lastly, the OnePlus 12 and its predecessor are getting Article Summaries, which can be created in a single tap by extracting "key information".

Aside from these 3 new AI feature additions, the changelog suggests users will now be able to access the fingerprint scanner without waking the phone. Also, a new device motion & orientation permission will be available in the Settings to restrict other apps from using the phone's sensors for actions/gestures and display orientation.

Though not matching the capabilities offered by Google and Samsung, the new AI features in the OnePlus 11 and 12 updates show that OnePlus is moving in the right direction with AI integration.