Internal documents for the Galaxy S24 series have reportedly surfaced online just days before Samsung is set to host its first Unpacked event for 2024.

Samsung is leaving no stone unturned in a bid to stop Galaxy S24 series leaks, but much to the Korean brand's chagrin, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra have already made multiple appearances online in the form of leaks.

As leaks continue to get out of hand, more details about the upcoming Galaxy S24 series trio have been revealed through leaked employee meeting slides. The new leak also confirms some previously tipped details.

The slides, which were originally posted by X (formerly Twitter) user @hossamgamal380, should have ideally been accessed only by Samsung employees responsible for marketing the Galaxy S24 series phones.

Although the X post has now been removed, the folks at Tom's Guide have revealed the details mentioned in the meeting slides. You can view the images of the leaked slides by visiting this Reddit post.

Samsung fails to put a brake on Galaxy S24 series leaks

The first slide gives us a glimpse into the 4 eye-catching colour options of the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which include black, grey, violet and yellow.

Notably, the Galaxy S24 Ultra variants are all referred to as "titanium," which corroborates past leaks suggesting the highest-end Galaxy S24 series phone will be housed in a more durable metal.

It is worth noting that display expert Ross Young has already revealed the marketing colours of the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models. However, some of the colours he mentioned appear to be Samsung online store exclusives.

Full S24 and S24+ Marketing Colors:

Amber Yellow

Cobalt Violet

Jade Green

Marble Gray

Onyx Black

Sandstone Orange

Sapphire Blue — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 8, 2024

The second slide confirms that the new Galaxy S-series phones will retain their predecessor's well-received Space Zoom feature. The first section highlights the 4 rear-mounted telecamera setup, as well as the zoom options.

The first camera, which is described as a high-res 5x telephoto lens, can shoot 50MP high-res photos and record 8K videos. Next, the optical zoom camera with 2x/3x/5x/10x zoom has been listed. This camera uses AI to offer improved zoom features through deep learning.

According to a report by Phone Arena, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will oust the 10MP 10x camera in favour of a 50MP 5x camera. The third slide focuses on highlighting the Galaxy S24 series' display features including a bigger screen and larger bezels.

Moreover, the slide suggests the screen is 48 per cent brighter in the sun. Even if the phone offers a peak brightness of 2600 nits, it will still be far below the OnePlus 12's reported numbers of over 4,500 nits.

It is unclear whether the phones will support adaptive colour tone, which alludes to the ability to adjust to surrounding colour temperatures. The performance-centric last slide confirms the presence of a powerful SnapDragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The slide further suggests the phones will have a larger vapour chamber, probably up to 1.9x larger than in prior models. So, it is safe to say that the next Galaxy S24 series phones will provide better performance while running games, even with improved ray tracing. Lastly, the slide mentions a 12 per cent faster touch response.