The OnePlus 11 smartphone is slated to launch in multiple regions, including India, on February 7. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that the much-awaited smartphone is headed to the Chinese market soon.

The OnePlus 11 smartphone's launch in China is set for January 4. The flagship phone is likely to succeed the well-received OnePlus 10 Pro.

To those unaware, the Chinese consumer electronics giant did not launch the OnePlus 10. To create more hype around the OnePlus 11 China launch, the company has started revealing some key details about the upcoming flagship phone.

One of the recently shared teasers confirms the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in the OnePlus 11. Moreover, OnePlus has confirmed that its flagship smartphone will ship with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.

Also, the handset will offer up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Aside from this, the brand has given us a glimpse into the awe-inspiring design of the OnePlus 11.

Read more OnePlus 11 key design elements revealed in official teaser poster, promotional video

According to OnePlus, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will deliver 40 per cent improved CPU performance. Moreover, the new chip will bring up to 45 per cent improvement in the graphics department.

Notably, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 uses a 4nm processor and comes with an Adreno 740 GPU. This chipset's CPU has a Kryo Prime core, clocked at 3.2GHz.

Furthermore, the Kryo Prime is based on the Cortex X3 core. The AnTuTu score of the OnePlus 11 has also popped up on the internet.

Moreover, the highly-anticipated OnePlus 11 has bagged the TENAA certification. According to the TENAA listing, the handset will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 3216 × 1440 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display will feature a punch-hole notch in the corner. The phone's dimensions are 163.1 × 74.1 × 8.53mm, and it weighs 205 grams.

The OnePlus 11 will have a triple camera setup in the photography department on the back. This rear camera setup will reportedly comprise a 50MP, 48MP, and 32MP camera sensor.

Upfront, it will probably house a 16MP selfie camera. The phone will use a 4870mAh battery unit to draw its juices. This cell will support 100W fast charging, according to the 3C certification listing.

Tipster Yogesh Brar suggests the OnePlus 11 will be more affordable than its predecessor. OnePlus is also likely to unveil the OnePlus 11R in the coming months.