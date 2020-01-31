The United Kingdom's efforts to repatriate citizens stuck in Hubei province did not go as planned once more. After facing multiple delays, the rescue flight finally departed on Friday. However, of the 150 passengers who had been cleared to take the flight, only 83 passengers were flown out of Wuhan. Most who did not manage to make the flight received last minute information which led to them to miss the flight.

Initial estimates indicated that there are around 300 British citizens in the Hubei province. It was earlier announced that only British citizens would be allowed to take the evacuation flight. To be allowed to board, passengers would first be tested at the Wuhan airport for symptoms of the infection. The passengers would then board the chartered Boeing 747 flight to Royal Air Force Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. From the RAF base, the evacuees would be taken to Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, where they will be quarantined for a fortnight.

The fact that only British citizens would be allowed to take the flight dissuaded those with loved ones who would be left behind in Wuhan. Around 150 British citizens obtained tickets to take the flight out of Wuhan. Delays and miscommunication forced many of the ticket holders to miss the flight.

Daily Mail reported that some passengers received as little as seven minutes to pack up and reach the airport. With Wuhan under lockdown, getting any form of transportation has become next to impossible.

Among those left behind are Adam Bridgeman and his family. Bridgeman remains under lockdown with his Chinese wife and newborn child. Bridgeman told Good Morning Britain that he contacted the Foreign Office to know if his wife and child would be allowed to fly with him. The foreign office initially denied passage to the woman and child, so the father decided to remain in Wuhan with them.

At around 11:15 pm local time, two-hours before the evacuation flight, the Foreign Office called to inform Bridgeman that he could fly back with his family. It was impossible for the family to reach the airport in such short notice. However, the Foreign office called them again at 1 am local time telling them that the flight had been delayed.

Bridgeman was unable to find any mode of transport to take them to the airport. The Foreign Office finally arranged for a taxi but it reached the family 15 minutes before the flight was to leave.

The 300-passenger capacity aircraft flew with only 83 passengers on board. Those who missed the flight remain in waiting for further evacuation opportunities.