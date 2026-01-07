Social media personality and OnlyFans creator Trisha Paytas has recently surprised fans after revealing she is seriously considering a run for the US House of Representatives in California, after what she described as a vivid 'vision'.

The idea was shared on her TikTok and YouTube platforms, which has drawn both curiosity and scepticism, reflecting the increasingly blurred lines between influencer culture and political ambition. Paytas' remarks have gone viral as she talked about her motivations, potential platforms and formal campaign ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

How a 'Vision' Inspired Politics

In a TikTok video, Paytas first filmed herself researching California's election requirements. She spoke candidly about navigating official documents, signature thresholds and filing deadlines.

'The idea of me being representative for the state of California came to me in a dream, in a vision, if you will', she told followers, adding that watching the world 'crumble little by little' had pushed her to consider more direct action.

She linked her political awakening to motherhood, explaining that raising three children had shifted her outlook. Concerned about the future facing 'Generation Alpha and Generation Beta', Paytas said she no longer felt comfortable disengaging from public issues, even acknowledging that she had previously avoided politics to protect her mental health. 'I need to start dealing with the world. And I'm gonna start with my state', she added.

Her initial research focused on running as a write-in candidate, noting that California requires candidates to collect between 40 and 60 signatures within a defined window. While she questioned whether electronic signatures were possible, she also stressed the urgency of the process, telling viewers she needed to 'get a move on' before the March deadline.

From Vision to Policy: What She Says She'd Stand For

In a longer YouTube video, Paytas clarified that her interest lies specifically in the House of Representatives, which currently has 52 seats allocated to California. She confirmed she was looking towards the November 2026 election and claimed she already had 'some bills' in mind.

Among the clearest policy positions she outlined was a proposal to raise the minimum age for adult content work to 25. The OnlyFans star did not detail how such legislation would be structured, but she confirmed that she has many more agendas.

Beyond legislation, Paytas emphasised community-level action. She spoke at length about charitable work she has already undertaken during the holiday, including financial support for families who lost Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and direct donations to individuals in need. She said these experiences had shown her both the scale of need and the limitations of informal aid, reinforcing her desire to pursue systemic change.

Her tentative campaign slogan, she suggested, would be: 'California could be good'.

Trisha Paytas' Online Career and Family Life

Paytas is a long-standing and often polarising figure in online culture. She began posting on YouTube nearly two decades ago and has since built a career spanning vlogging, music, podcasting and adult content. Her online presence is characterised by confessional storytelling, frequent reinvention and a willingness to court controversy.

In recent years, Paytas has rebranded her public image around family life, motherhood and personal growth, while continuing to monetise her large audience through platforms such as OnlyFans.

In March 2025, she announced she was expecting her third child with husband Moses Hacmon. By July 2025 the couple welcomed a son, whom they named Aquaman Moses. Their two other kids are Malibu Barbie and Elvis.