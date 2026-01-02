Adult entertainer Lily Phillips rose to public attention after claiming she slept with 100 men in one day, later saying she exceeded that number by having sex with more than 1,000 people within 24 hours.

Yet, in a pivot that few of her subscribers could have predicted, the woman whose name became synonymous with excess has sought a clean slate in the most traditional of places: the baptismal font.

The adult content creator has revealed that she was re-baptised on Sunday. While her online persona is defined by uninhibited performance, Phillips suggests that her controversial career will now 'take a back seat' as she attempts to realign her life with her rediscovered faith.

Lily Phillips Signals a Dramatic Shift Away from Adult Content

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star, Phillips opened up about the religious upbringing that sits in contrast to her current profession. Far from being a sudden conversion, she describes her recent baptism as a return to roots that were planted long ago.

'I've always been a Christian,' she explained. 'So I was baptised as a baby. Throughout my childhood, we would go to church and we had a family member who was a vicar. We were quite involved in Christianity.'

For Phillips, Sunday's ceremony was less about finding a new god and more about repairing a connection that had frayed under the pressures of her chaotic lifestyle. 'It was really good,' she admitted. 'It was just really nice to kind of reinstate my relationship with God because it kind of deviated for quite a bit of time.'

The practicalities of her faith are, by her own admission, unconventional. The demands of her schedule, which involves frequent travel and the management of a high-profile digital brand, mean that traditional Sunday services are often impossible.

'I don't go to church that often,' she said. 'It is more like when I can. I've been so busy and travelling a lot so it is not that available to me at times like that.'

However, she insists that her spiritual life remains active in private moments, often within the quiet of her own bedroom. 'But I do pray,' she noted. 'It really depends on what is going on in my life but it can range from five to 10 minutes. I don't need to be in a church to pray. Sometimes I have a chat in bed at night.'

When pressed on what this spiritual revival means for her adult work, Phillips was candid about her changing priorities. 'It [adult content] has definitely taken a back seat,' she stated. 'I'm still trying to figure it out but I am just trying to prioritise other things going into 2026.'

A New Chapter of Romance and Bisexuality for the Adult Star

As Phillips re-evaluates her career, she is also exploring new dimensions of her personal identity, specifically regarding her sexuality. While her professional content has historically depicted her with male partners, the 1,113-partner record holder has recently opened up about her bisexuality, revealing a desire to explore relationships with women.

This exploration is set to play out publicly on ITV's Blind Matchmakers, a dating show that strips away the visual judgment inherent in apps or shows like Love Island or Too Hot to Handle. On the programme, contestants wear blindfolds, forcing them to rely on voice, wit, and personality to form a connection.

For Phillips, the show offered a refreshing change of pace and a safe space to navigate her attraction to women. Speaking to the Mirror, she reflected on the modern landscape of dating: 'I think now, in the year 2025, it's not that much different to dating straight people.' She added, 'I think around bisexuality, people are more open these days. I've never felt any judgment from that, so to me, it's just like dating boys.'

Her time on the show seems to have been a positive step in this new direction. 'It was super fun, I've been on more dates with men, so it was good to see the other side,' she shared. While the idea of dating in total darkness might terrify some, for a woman who has lived so much of her life under the glare of studio lights and smartphone screens, the anonymity seems to have been a welcome relief.

Whether this blend of faith and new romance marks the permanent end of her adult career remains to be seen, but Lily Phillips is certainly charting a very different course for the year ahead.