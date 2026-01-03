Celina Powell, the socialite widely known for her high-profile controversies, has ignited a fresh storm after posting a graphic video allegedly showing rapper Offset, the husband of Grammy winner Cardi B.

The clip, which quickly spread across social media over New Year's Eve, appears to show Powell lying naked beneath hotel blankets before panning to what viewers claim is Offset's face.

The short video, illuminated by the glow of a television, was captioned 'Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video, lol' followed by 'Offset you sleepy boy' and a series of emojis.

Within hours of posting, it triggered widespread speculation of a possible New Year's Eve encounter between Powell and the Migos rapper.

The authenticity of the footage has not been verified, and neither Offset nor Cardi B has commented publicly.

However, the post has been shared and dissected across multiple platforms, with fans calling for clarity from the couple.

Fans Call Out Offset and Urge Cardi B to Speak

As the clip continued to spread on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, reactions poured in from thousands of users. Many fans voiced anger and disbelief, tagging Cardi B directly in their comments and demanding a response.

Some questioned Offset's faithfulness, while others accused Powell of seeking attention during the holiday weekend.

Several fan accounts also resurfaced past reports of tension in the couple's relationship, suggesting the video could reignite old wounds.

Despite the online uproar, Cardi B has maintained silence. Her most recent social media posts have shown no indication of a response to the controversy, and Offset has remained inactive on his official profiles since before the video appeared.

Who Is Celina Powell? A History of Celebrity Scandals

Powell, sometimes known online as Cat Stacks, has built a reputation over the years for publicly sharing alleged encounters with famous musicians and athletes. Her social media activity has repeatedly placed her at the centre of viral debates, often involving intimate or provocative claims.

She first gained attention through platforms such as Instagram and OnlyFans, where she has posted suggestive content and made statements linking herself to various celebrities.

Critics have accused her of fabricating stories for attention, while her supporters argue that she exposes double standards in celebrity culture.

This latest upload marks one of her most controversial moments in recent months, drawing millions of views and thousands of comments across multiple accounts before the original post was taken down.

Marriage Under Scrutiny Yet Again

The viral video has placed renewed focus on Cardi B and Offset's marriage, which has faced public challenges in the past. The couple, who married in 2017, have endured several periods of separation amid cheating allegations but have often reconciled.

Cardi B previously filed for divorce in 2020 before the two reunited later that year. Since then, they have frequently addressed their relationship in interviews and on social media, describing it as complicated but resilient.

This incident has revived public discussion about their dynamic, with fans divided over whether Cardi should respond or ignore the controversy altogether. For now, both artists have opted to stay silent as speculation continues online.

Viral Scandal Keeps Social Media Buzzing

As of this week, the so-called 'Celina Powell Offset video' remains one of the most searched topics on entertainment blogs and gossip pages.

Clips and screenshots from the original post continue to circulate, even after being removed from Powell's main account.

The combination of celebrity intrigue, a graphic video, and Cardi B's silence has kept the story trending into the new year, ensuring that the controversy shows no signs of fading soon.