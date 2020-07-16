Orlando Bloom is seeking help for the return of his beloved pooch, Mighty, who has gone missing.

The "Carnival Row" star took to Instagram on Wednesday, to share that his dog Mighty has gone missing. He said that a reward awaits the person who finds him. The actor pleaded for the safe return of his beloved dog and wants to receive real information of his dog's whereabouts, given that his heart is already broken from his disappearance.

"MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito California he is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don't add insult to injury," Bloom captioned a series of photos of Mighty.

Mighty frequents Bloom's social media pages and his public appearances. He was there with the actor when he attended the BOSS fashion week in February.

Mighty even appeared with Bloom on the front page of Esquire Singapore and accompanied the actor on the set of "Carnival Row." Suffice to say, he is a well-loved member of the actor's family already, so it is no surprise that he is heartbroken over the disappearance.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star opened up about how he came to be a fur parent to Mighty in a 2017 interview with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1. He said Mighty "magicked its way" into his son's life.

"My son wanted a very small dog, and this one magicked its way into his life. I didn't pick it. I didn't choose it. I wouldn't necessarily have, but he did, in many ways, because he was like, 'I want a mini dog,' and then there was a mini dog," Bloom said.

The actor remembered Mighty was this "teeny, tiny dog" who was the size of a teacup when he first got him. He was worried that he would not grow but now he measures the size of two of his shoes. Bloom admitted that he is obsessed with his dog, so much so, that he has started to post stories of him on Instagram.