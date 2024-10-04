Rap icon Eminem has added a new title to his impressive list of accomplishments: Grandpa! His daughter, Hailie Jade, whom fans have watched grow up through his music and occasional public appearances, is now expecting her first child.

This exciting news marks another significant milestone for Eminem's family, sparking curiosity about Hailie's personal life, her relationship with her husband, and, naturally, Eminem's recent activities, including his financial status and any upcoming musical projects.

Hailie Jade Scott: A New Chapter Begins

On Thursday, October 3, the 51-year-old rapper released a heartwarming music video for his song "Temporary," featuring numerous nostalgic home videos of his 28-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Scott. "Temporary," a collaboration with Skylar Grey, is Eminem's heartfelt tribute to his daughter.

The music video primarily showcases nostalgic footage of the father-daughter duo from the late 1990s and early 2000s, coinciding with Eminem's stardom. More recent moments are Interwoven with these vintage clips, including glimpses from Hailie's wedding.

Towards the end of the video, a touching moment unfolds as the proud father watches Hailie Jade reveal the news of her pregnancy to him and her husband, Evan McClintock. The influencer and podcaster presented her dad with a Detroit Lions jersey emblazoned with the word "Grandpa" and the number 1, along with a sonogram image.

As Eminem received these gifts, his jaw dropped, and his eyes widened with astonishment. Overcome with emotion, the rapper began to tear up at the joyous news.

Hailie Jade And Evan McClintock: A Love Story

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock got engaged on February 4, 2023. The couple had been dating for six years before their engagement. On February 6, Hailie shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a photo of her engagement ring with the caption: "casual weekend recap... 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11."

During an interview on Hailie Jade's podcast, "Just a Little Shady," McClintock shared that he sought Eminem's blessing to propose to Hailie during her birthday celebration in December 2022. "I saw your dad go downstairs, and I'm like, 'I gotta do it right now, or I'm not doing it today, and I'm gonna have to schedule another time,' "McClintock recalled.

"So I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and made it happen," he added.

In a 2020 interview on "Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson," Eminem expressed his approval of Hailie Jade's relationship, stating that she was "doing good" and had made him proud. "No babies. Just a boyfriend," he added.

In 2017, a source close to the rapper allegedly told Hollywood Life, "Eminem is really proud of Hailie; she's the very best of him and Kim. Hailie is smart, popular, motivated, kind, and really down to earth."

Over a year after their engagement, Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock tied the knot. Hailie shared photos from their wedding day on Instagram. "Waking up a wife this week 🥲💍⁣. We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration," she wrote in her caption.

"So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife 🤍."

In photos published by TMZ, Eminem is seen dancing with his daughter at the reception. He wears a classic black tuxedo and sunglasses. The outlet reported that other notable guests include rap legends Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Jimmy Iovine.

Evan is a promising young businessman at Scout, an investigation management firm in Michigan. He joined Scout in 2018 as a New Business Development Executive and was promoted to Enterprise Growth Executive in August 2020. He has served the company as Director of Sales and Products since July 2024.

As stated on his LinkedIn profile, Evan specialises in providing advanced investigation technology and services to large corporations and government agencies. "My most successful use cases land me in the FMCG industry," he wrote on his profile.

"These are multi-tenant solutions configured for the Legal Suite, centralising data and workstreams–resulting in digital centres of excellence and automated business intelligence," he added.

Hailie and Evan met while studying at Michigan State University. Hailie earned a Psychology degree, while Evan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. They began dating in 2016. Before Michigan State, Evan attended Rochester University in 2014, where he received an academic and athletic scholarship.

Eminem's Net Worth: A Hip-Hop Legend's Financial Empire

Despite maintaining a lower public profile in recent years, Eminem remains a financial powerhouse in the rap industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be approximately $250 million as of 2024.

Eminem consistently ranks among the world's highest-paid entertainers during his touring years. His annual earnings typically reach $20 million but can skyrocket to $30-50 million when he embarks on tours to promote new albums.

His music catalogue and revenue from Shady Records, his record label, have significantly contributed to his substantial wealth. Between 2004 and 2019, excluding his peak album sales, Eminem earned at least $280 million in pre-tax income.

Considering his entire career, his total earnings are estimated at $420 million. Eminem Earnings By Year:

2004 - $10,000,000

2005 - $14,000,000

2006 - $16,000,000

2007 - $18,000,000

2008 - $12,000,000

2009 - $14,000,000

2010 - $8,000,000

2011 - $14,000,000

2012 - $15,000,000

2013 - $10,000,000

2014 - $18,000,000

2015 - $31,000,000

2016 - $11,000,000

2017 - $16,000,000

2018 - $23,000,000

2019 - $50,000,000

2020 - $9,700,000

2021 - $28,000,000

Total: $317,700,000

As the table indicates, data for Eminem's earnings prior to 2004 is unavailable. However, it is estimated that he earned at least $100 million from record sales, touring, and merchandise during his peak earning years (2000 to 2003).

Combining this estimate with the figures between 2004 and 2021, Eminem's total career earnings amount to a conservative $417.7 million.

Eminem's Latest Tracks: A Look at His Recent Releases

Eminem's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), was released in July and features the track "Temporary." Last month, an expanded album was released, including a new skit and three additional songs: a revamped version of "Fuel" and a collaboration with 2 Chainz titled "Kyrie and Luka."

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the rumour mill has been churning out speculations surrounding Eminem's next project. These speculations were fueled by a recent interview with Dr. Dre, Eminem's longtime collaborator, who suggested the possibility of new music from Eminem in 2024.

Whether Eminem's next project will be a full album or a series of singles remains uncertain. However, one thing is clear: his dedicated fanbase eagerly anticipates new music. Given Eminem's history of surprise releases, it would only be surprising if new tracks were released with prior notice.