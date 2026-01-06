Californian consumers have begun paying a new recycling surcharge on a wide range of electronic goods after a state-wide policy came into force at the start of the year. The charge applies to products containing non-removable lithium-ion batteries, including games consoles, power tools and novelty items.

The 1.5 per cent fee, introduced on 1 January 2026, is intended to fund the safe disposal and recycling of embedded batteries. State authorities say the measure is necessary to reduce fire risks and environmental damage linked to battery waste entering landfill sites and recycling centres.

The policy has nonetheless prompted criticism from some residents and commentators, who argue it adds to the cost of living in a state already associated with high consumer prices. Online reaction has been particularly sharp, with detractors questioning both the scope of the charge and the range of everyday products affected.

What the Recycling Surcharge Covers

The new fee applies to electronic products that contain batteries which cannot easily be removed by consumers. Items affected include gaming consoles such as Sony's PlayStation, cordless power tools, electronic toys and certain novelty greeting cards.

Set at 1.5 per cent of the retail price and capped at US$15 (around £11) per item, the charge was introduced under Senate Bill 1215. The legislation, signed into law in 2022, expanded California's existing electronic waste framework to cover battery-embedded products.

According to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, lithium-ion batteries are increasingly responsible for fires at waste and recycling facilities. Officials estimate that thousands of tonnes of batteries enter landfill sites each year, where damage or improper handling can trigger dangerous incidents.

Supporters of the policy point to past cases, including a 2016 fire at a recycling facility in San Carlos that caused millions of dollars in damage, as evidence of the growing risks associated with modern battery disposal.

Public Reaction and Criticism

Despite the environmental rationale, the surcharge has been met with criticism across social media and talk radio. Some consumers have described the policy as 'outstandingly stupid', arguing it penalises buyers of high-value items such as games consoles while offering little immediate benefit.

Others have questioned why low-cost items such as musical greeting cards fall within the scope of the law, suggesting the policy is overly broad and poorly communicated. Much of the criticism has focused on the cumulative effect of consumer fees in California, rather than the principle of recycling itself.

Environmental groups and policy backers have countered that the cost per item is relatively small when weighed against the expense of fire damage, emergency responses and insurance claims linked to battery-related incidents.

Policy Implications and Next Steps

While the surcharge has proved controversial, California's approach reflects a broader international debate about how governments should manage the environmental and safety risks associated with modern electronics. Similar discussions are under way in Europe and the UK, where regulators are also examining ways to address battery waste as device use continues to rise.

Whether the new fee leads to measurable improvements in recycling outcomes remains to be seen. For now, it has placed electronic waste policy firmly back into public debate, highlighting the tension between environmental protection, public safety and consumer costs.