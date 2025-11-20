In 2025, the United Kingdom is witnessing a horrible and disturbing surge in the abandonment of pets, especially cats and dogs. According to the RSPCA, more than 24,000 incidents of animals being dumped or abandoned have been reported in England and Wales, a massive increase of nearly 25 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

This heart wrenching trend is being compared to an epidemic, with animal welfare charities warning that more could follow as the cost of living crisis tightens its grip.

Why Are Pets Being Abandoned in the UK?

As per sources a primary factor behind this heartbreaking trend is the cost of caring for pets in today's UK. Many owners are struggling to afford basic pet necessities. Moreover, the RSPCA reports that seven out of ten pet owners are worried about rising costs, and one in five are concerned about being able to feed their dog or cat.

Furthermore, veterinary bills and food prices have climbed very steeply. According to other sources, vet costs are nearly 50 percent higher than in 2020, and the price of dog food has risen from about 60p to over £1 per can.

Animal welfare groups also point to the increase in pet ownership during the pandemic. The lockdown saw many households adopt cats and dogs for company, but as people returned to offices or resumed busy lives, caring for these pets became more difficult. The lack of socialisation or proper training, combined with financial pressures, has made it too much for some owners to handle.

Charities such as the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) report that they now deal with a high volume of behavioural issues in animals being surrendered, especially in younger dogs that were bought during lockdown. Moreover, these behavioural challenges, when paired with the rising cost of pets, create a perfect storm that many owners are emotionally and financially ill-equipped to face.

The Human Cost and Animal Welfare Crisis

Abandoning a dog or a cat is never a simple act as many of the animals left behind are found in distress, and some face life-threatening conditions. One heartbreaking report reveals that a litter of terrier cross puppies was found in a metal cage outside an RSPCA branch, with no food or water, during a storm. In other horrifying cases, kittens have been discovered in shopping bags near bins.

Animal charities across the UK are continuously educating people. In Scotland, the Scottish SPCA has recorded a 20 percent rise in calls from people saying they can no longer care for their pets. In Northern Ireland, the USPCA reports that each year, it is taking in more kittens and unwanted litters.

The ADCH warns that this terrible surge in surrenders is not just a short-term problem. Their rescue centres are at or near capacity, and many are overburdened by the combined effects of inexperienced owners, rising costs, and growing demand. Furthermore, rescue organisations often operate on tight budgets, making it hard for them to scale up quickly when faced with mass abandonments.

Another worrying dimension is the emotional toll. For many people, giving up their beloved pets is not a choice they take lightly. But when there is no money for food, no funds for a vet, and no viable pet-friendly housing, more owners feel backed into a corner.

Animal welfare campaigners are now calling for state support measures, such as a 'cost-of-living pet crisis fund' to prevent cats and dogs from being abandoned for purely financial reasons.

What Charities Are Doing — And How People Can Help

In response to this crisis, several organisations are stepping up to help both pets and their struggling owners. The RSPCA has launched a money-saving hub to guide people on how to afford pet care, including cheaper food and budget vet options. At the same time, a network of pet food banks has grown across England and Wales to prevent pets from going hungry.

The ADCH is urging the public to adopt rather than buy and stressing the importance of long-term commitment before bringing a cat or dog into one's home. They also call for support for rescue centres through donations, especially as many are close to or already at full capacity.

Moreover, local initiatives like the one run by Haringey Council are helping owners keep their pets during hard times by connecting them to food banks, helplines, and financial advice. These kinds of community level actions could prove lifesaving, both for people and their beloved pets.