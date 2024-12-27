A recent report by the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) has revealed that over half a million students worldwide are receiving British higher education qualifications without ever stepping foot in the UK.

The rise in "transnational education" has underscored the global appeal of the UK's academic standards while also raising questions about the quality and consistency of degrees earned abroad.

A Rapidly Growing Trend

The report indicates that 576,705 students were enrolled in British universities through offshore programmes in 2022/23, marking a significant increase from the 432,500 enrolled in 2019/20.

These "transnational students" now constitute 16% of all higher education enrolments linked to the UK, reflecting a growing trend in international education.

According to Hepi, the majority of these students access UK degrees through a variety of arrangements, including distance learning, partnerships with foreign institutions, and enrolment at overseas branch campuses.

Countries such as Bahrain, Dubai, China, and Malaysia have emerged as major hubs for these offshore programmes.

Quality Concerns for Offshore Degrees

While transnational education bolsters the global influence of British universities and generates considerable revenue—an estimated £2.4 billion ($2.94 billion) in 2021 alone—it has not been without its criticisms.

A significant portion of these degrees is delivered through franchising or partnerships, which allow foreign institutions to adapt British curricula to local standards.

However, Hepi has flagged concerns about the quality of these programmes, noting a lack of data on student outcomes and overall educational experiences.

Collaborative provisions, including franchising, accounted for 43% of transnational education in the past year.

Another 7% of students were enrolled at branch campuses, such as the University of Birmingham's Dubai campus or the University of Reading's locations in Malaysia and Europe.

Despite the proliferation of these campuses, Hepi warns that there is insufficient public data to evaluate the success of these initiatives.

Financial and Strategic Benefits

Transnational education has become an essential revenue stream for British universities. It not only generates income but also serves to promote British soft power abroad.

According to government estimates, the sector has grown by 123.9% since 2010, highlighting its economic and diplomatic significance.

Nick Hillman, Hepi's director, remarked, "Over half a million people study for UK higher education qualifications abroad. That is a huge vote of confidence in our education system. It is vitally important both for the students and for our wider reputation that qualifications delivered overseas are of a similar quality to those delivered here in the UK."

Addressing Data Gaps

Despite its benefits, the Hepi report underscores the pressing need for more transparency. There is currently little public information on the subjects studied by offshore students, their degree completion rates, or their career trajectories.

Hepi has called on the Office for Students (OfS) to address these gaps and ensure robust oversight of transnational programmes.

Josh Fleming, the director of strategy and delivery at the OfS, acknowledged the importance of these efforts, stating, "The English higher education sector has a deserved reputation for excellence, and transnational education allows students around the world to benefit. We are planning to make substantial improvements to the data we collect on transnational education."

A Global Reach

China, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia lead the way in the number of students earning UK degrees abroad, accounting for over 30% of all transnational enrolments.

Meanwhile, students in EU countries represent just 16% of the total. The appeal of British education remains robust across diverse regions, reinforcing its global prestige.

As British universities continue to expand their international footprint, maintaining the quality and integrity of degrees awarded overseas will be crucial.

The sector's future success depends not only on the number of students it attracts but also on its ability to uphold the standards that make UK higher education so sought after worldwide.