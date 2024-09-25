Canada's once-popular international student program is being scrutinised as more students are using it as a pathway to refugee status.

Data from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada reveals that nearly 13,000 international students sought asylum in Canada during the first eight months of the year, and 119,835 refugee claims were filed in Canada during that time.

Rising Asylum Claims From Study Permit Holders

According to department data, 12,915 claimants were students or recent graduates holding valid study permits (11,605) or extensions (1,310). Global News requested a comparison of the current number of asylum applications from international students on study permits to those filed between 2015 and 16.

However, department officials indicated that gathering this data would require up to 10 business days. A Globe & Mail report from April indicated that the number of asylum applications from international students on study permits in 2018 was 1,515. This represents a substantial increase of approximately 600 percent compared to the previous year.

The peak in asylum claims from international students on study permits or extensions occurred in August, with 1,785 individuals seeking refugee status in Canada during that month. Canada has announced plans to curtail international student permits beginning in 2025 to reduce the number of temporary residents in the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday affirmed its commitment to providing asylum to those fleeing persecution and violence while emphasising the need to maintain a fair and efficient system.

"Our capacity to do that means we need to properly be able to identify who needs most help, who is there as a true asylum seeker and other people using the asylum path as a shortcut to gain Canadian permanent residency or citizenship is something that we need to continue to push back against," Trudeau told reporters at the United Nations.

Amid concerns raised by Immigration Minister Marc Miller about international students claiming asylum to remain in Canada, the government reiterated its humanitarian obligation to protect those fleeing dangerous situations while also implementing measures to prevent abuse of the asylum process.

According to Miller, the trend of international students using asylum claims to remain in Canada beyond the expiration of their student visas is "alarming." In an interview that aired Sunday on The West Block, Miller told Mercedes Stephenson that the international student program was being abused by some individuals seeking permanent residency in Canada.

He called for enhanced screening and oversight measures by universities and colleges to prevent fraudulent applications and ensure the program's integrity. Miller indicated that his department was thoroughly reviewing the international student program to address concerns regarding its potential misuse.

Additionally, he hinted at the possibility of future policy changes to improve the program's integrity and ensure its intended use.

Netizens Criticise Student Visa Abuse

Despite uncertainty about the specific reforms that will be implemented, online users on Reddit have voiced their strong disapproval of individuals who are exploiting the international student program to gain permanent residency in Canada for various reasons.

"So the students who have to show they have tens of thousands of dollars in their bank accounts and pay tens of thousands of dollars for rent and intl tuition fees are claiming asylum? What in the actual f*ck," one user commented.

Another user pointed out that Canada's "food banks are also being absolutely drained at the same time." The user added, "I wonder if any of them have tapped into that resource. Food banks are there for hard times, but should not be used to support your studies as an international student."

A commenter accused international students of being "scammers," suggesting that "Canada should send a bill to their host countries and if they don't pay for their citizens scams Canada should sue for damages." Another user added: "Canada needs to start being extremely harsh to these scammers, kinda like they are to canadians."

"And stop letting people in from countries that are known for scamming and cheating," another Reddit user wrote. An IRCC spokesperson told Global News that while all refugee claimants have the right to a hearing under Canadian law, staying in Canada is not guaranteed.

"It is important to note that the number of asylum claims does not reflect the quality or thoroughness of the temporary resident visa, study permit or work permit application process," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson emphasised that applicants for study permits or other temporary residence must prove to immigration officials that they have strong ties to their home country, including family and financial commitments, and will leave Canada when their authorised stay ends.