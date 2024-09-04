For decades, Indian students seeking a global education typically chose established powerhouses like the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. However, a recent trend indicates a growing number of Indian students exploring universities in countries beyond the Big 4.

In 2024, Indian students are increasingly exploring study destinations beyond the traditional ones—the US, UK, and Canada—motivated by economic factors, policy changes, visa difficulties, housing shortages, and a desire for broader experiences.

Which countries might emerge as the next popular study destinations for Indian students in 2024?

Emerging Study Destinations: Beyond the Big 4

According to data from M Square Media, a service provider specialising in marketing, administration, and student recruitment for educational institutions, Dubai, Spain, France, Germany, and Ireland are emerging as attractive study destinations this year.

1. Dubai

This country offers academic excellence, unique cultural experiences, efficient visa processes, and promising career opportunities. Dubai has quietly emerged as a major educational hub, attracting many Indian students.

According to a report by the Times of India, over 164,000 Indians chose Dubai to pursue their academic goals between 2021 and 2022 alone. The city's appeal extends beyond its educational offerings, with a streamlined visa process that takes only 15-20 days, a key factor.

Dubai offers a variety of accommodation options, from on-campus housing to shared apartments, providing a dynamic environment for academic pursuits. This is in stark contrast to the challenges students face in traditional destinations like the UK.

Given the challenges international students like Varisha Tariq face, who reports struggling to afford groceries in London, it is no surprise that Indian students are increasingly exploring study destinations beyond the traditional Big 4.

2. Spain

With its rich history and vibrant culture, Spain has become popular for students seeking a well-rounded academic experience. The country's cultural immersion especially appeals to students interested in tourism, architecture, and international business.

With manageable visa processing times of 30-60 days and a reasonable cost of living, cities like Barcelona, Madrid, and Seville offer a wide range of programs encompassing law, arts, STEM fields, and Spanish language courses.

3. France

France recently gained attention for its policy changes to attract more international students. With approximately 10,000 Indian students studying there, France offers a streamlined visa process and diverse academic opportunities.

Postgraduate students can benefit from a 5-year short-stay Schengen visa, and short-term visas are typically processed within six days. Paris, a renowned centre of innovation, offers a variety of programs in engineering, fashion, hospitality, dessert making, MBA, data analytics, marketing, and other English-taught postgraduate courses.

4. Germany

Germany offers tuition-free education in many public universities, making it an attractive option for students. In addition to its affordability, Germany's world-class research opportunities make it a popular destination for students pursuing engineering, science, and technology.

Germany offers a relatively affordable cost of living compared to other European countries. According to the latest data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany for the Winter Semester 2022-23, the number of Indian students in the country increased by 26 percent to 42,997.

According to the DAAD, the number of Indian students in Germany has doubled in the last five years, making them the largest international community on German campuses. This trend highlights the growing popularity of Germany as a study destination for Indian students.

5. Ireland

With its welcoming atmosphere and straightforward visa process, Ireland is emerging as a popular study destination. Known for its focus on technology and innovation, Ireland offers excellent engineering, computer science, and business programs.

The English language of instruction makes Ireland an attractive option for Indian students, as evidenced by the 17.8 percent increase in the number of Indian students studying in the country, from 4,069 in 2021/22 to 4,735 in the current academic year.

What factors contribute to the shift in Indian students' preferences towards emerging study destinations?

Why Look Beyond the Big 4?

In pursuing knowledge and personal growth, Indian students increasingly explore study destinations beyond the traditional Big 4. One key factor driving this shift is the streamlined visa processes offered by many emerging destinations, simplifying procedures and making it easier for students to transition to a new country.

The appeal of studying abroad extends beyond academic credentials. Emerging destinations offer diverse programs that cater to various interests, providing students with a wider range of educational opportunities.

Beyond academic degrees, the diverse range of programs offered in emerging destinations allows students to explore their passions and gain a well-rounded education. These factors, coupled with the potential for income generation and international work experience, make studying abroad an attractive investment in a future filled with global opportunities.