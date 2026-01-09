Residents across northern Luzon woke to an unsettling jolt just after midnight on Saturday, 10 January 2026, Philippine Standard Time (PHT), when a magnitude 4.8 earthquake rumbled through the region.

The tremor, centred approximately 23 kilometres north-northwest of Agno in Pangasinan at a depth of 20 kilometres, was potent enough to rattle windows, shift furniture, and send residents racing for safety—yet shallow enough to be felt across a surprisingly wide area.

For those living in Pangasinan and the surrounding provinces, the early-morning shake served as a stark reminder of the Philippines' precarious position along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic activity remains an ever-present reality.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) registered the quake at precisely 12:00 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT), recording its epicentre at coordinates 16.16°N, 119.58°E.

Whilst not massive by seismic standards, the magnitude 4.8 tremor was substantial enough to be widely felt across the northern region.

Residents reported experiencing the jolt simultaneously across multiple provinces, with varying intensities depending on proximity to the epicentre—a pattern consistent with how seismic waves propagate through the earth's crust.

Pangasinan Earthquake Impact: A Regional Assessment

The most significant shaking was recorded in Bani, Pangasinan, where the earthquake registered Intensity IV on the Modified Mercalli Scale. At this intensity level, residents typically experience noticeable shaking capable of awakening light sleepers and causing minor household disturbances.

Hanging objects sway noticeably, and some residents report items shifting on shelves or tables. Whilst not destructive, Intensity IV earthquakes command attention and respect from those experiencing them directly.

Further from the epicentre, the tremor's effects diminished measurably. In Bolinao and Lingayen, also in Pangasinan, seismic monitors recorded Intensity II—a much gentler shaking that most people barely notice.

In nearby La Union, the northernmost reach of the earthquake's perceptible impact, Aringay experienced only Intensity I, barely noticeable even to those who were awake.

The depth of 20 kilometres played a crucial role in determining how widely the tremor was felt. Shallow earthquakes—those occurring within 30 kilometres of the surface—typically disseminate their energy more broadly across the landscape, affecting a larger geographical area than deeper quakes.

This is why residents in provinces as distant as La Union detected the earthquake despite being well outside the immediate epicentral region.

Understanding Pangasinan's Seismic Vulnerability

Pangasinan's position makes it inherently vulnerable to seismic activity. The province sits within a geologically active zone where multiple tectonic plates converge and interact.

The nearby Digdig Fault and other active fault systems in the region create conditions for frequent, moderate-sized earthquakes like the one that struck Saturday morning, 10 January 2026, Philippine Standard Time (PHT).

For residents accustomed to living in earthquake-prone areas, such tremors are unsettling but ultimately routine—a reminder that the ground beneath their feet, whilst seemingly stable, remains in constant motion.

The 4.8 magnitude quake, whilst notable, falls well short of the catastrophic events that have devastated the Philippines in recent decades.

The country has experienced far more powerful and destructive earthquakes—including the 7.2 magnitude Bohol earthquake in 2013 that killed over 200 people, and the 6.5 magnitude Mindanao earthquake in 2019. By comparison, Friday's Pangasinan tremor was moderate in scale.

Nonetheless, earthquakes of this magnitude serve an important purpose. They remind residents, emergency management officials, and policymakers of the constant seismic threat and the importance of earthquake preparedness, building code compliance, and rapid response protocols.

For those in Bani who experienced the strongest shaking, the tremor may prompt conversations about home safety, emergency supplies, and evacuation plans—conversations that could prove lifesaving if a more powerful earthquake strikes.

As Friday morning unfolded across northern Luzon at Philippine Standard Time (PHT), residents checked on family members, inspected homes for damage, and gradually returned to their daily routines.

No significant damage was reported, and the earthquake posed no tsunami risk despite occurring offshore. Yet the memory of that midnight jolt lingered—a natural reminder that living in the Philippines requires respect for the dynamic geological forces that shape the archipelago.