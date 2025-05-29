Adidas is under fire after confirming a cyberattack on 23 May 2025 that breached its systems and compromised consumer data. The global sportswear giant is now scrambling to contain the fallout, as concerned customers demand clarity over what personal information may have been stolen.

Investigation Underway After Breach Hits Adidas

In an official statement, Adidas apologised for the incident, stating that it 'immediately took steps to contain the incident and launched a comprehensive investigation, collaborating with leading information security experts'.

The company added, 'Adidas is in the process of informing potentially affected consumers as well as appropriate data protection and law enforcement authorities consistent with applicable law'.

While the breach is still under investigation, Adidas insisted that protecting its customers' privacy remains a top priority.

What Data Was Stolen?

According to BBC News, the breach exposed consumer contact information, though Adidas assured the public that credit card and payment data were not affected.

However, the brand has not offered a clear way for customers to determine if their information was included in the leak. Instead, Adidas urged customers to monitor their bank accounts and credit reports for suspicious activity.

Lisa Barber, a consumer protection expert from Which?, warned that affected customers could soon be targeted by phishing attempts. 'Adidas should ensure clear and timely updates to affected customers,' she said, advising consumers to be alert to suspicious emails, calls, and messages pretending to be from the company.

Breach Traced to Third-Party Service Provider

The breach was reportedly caused by vulnerabilities in the infrastructure of Adidas' third-party customer service provider — a growing cybersecurity weak spot. Hackers increasingly target subcontractors and vendors as a way to bypass stronger security at major corporations.

Industry reports suggest that 62% of cyberattacks now involve third-party breaches, which often cause more financial damage than direct hacks.

Experts say these smaller, external service providers are easier to compromise, giving hackers a backdoor into big brands like Adidas.

Adidas Joins Growing List of Retail Cyber Victims

Adidas now joins a string of major retailers hit by data breaches in recent years, including Harrods, Co-Op, Dior, and Marks & Spencer. The incident highlights the retail sector's vulnerability to cyber threats — especially when third-party systems are involved.

As investigations continue, Adidas faces growing pressure to provide transparency and ensure such a breach doesn't happen again.