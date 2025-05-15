A massive breach has sent shockwaves through the gaming community, exposing the details of a staggering 89 million Steam accounts with gamers worldwide now grappling with questions about the security of their digital lives.

Steam, Valve's hugely successful online gaming marketplace and platform, has apparently been hit by a recent security compromise. The source of this incident is still unclear, and Valve has yet to comment publicly on it, as per a report from CNET.

Massive Steam Data Breach: What We Know So Far

According to a LinkedIn post by the cybersecurity company Underdark, the private details of 89 million Steam accounts have appeared for sale on the dark web. This data reportedly encompasses users' temporary login keys and mobile phone numbers. The malicious party states they are putting this information up for auction with a starting bid of £3765.62 ($5,000).

The listing on the dark web forum also reportedly contained:

A Telegram handle for those interested in buying.

A direct link to example data hosted on Gofile.

Traces of access to internal partner information suggest a more significant breach.

Steam's own statistics page reveals that at the time of this writing, over 30 million users were actively online simultaneously. This underscores the platform's massive scale and the potential impact of such a breach.

🚨 Steam breach alert: 89 million accounts MAY have been compromised.



If you’re on PC:

• Change your password

• Enable 2FA

• Watch for phishing—lookalike links are running wild

Gaming is identity. Protect yours. pic.twitter.com/ZPVm2KIqHv — J.R. Gore // The Gore Report (@GoreGamer) May 14, 2025

If you're a Steam user, updating your password immediately is crucial for the safety of your game collection and payment details. Here are extra steps to fortify your account.

Protecting Your Steam: Start Here

The absolute first action every Steam user should take immediately is to update their password. This simple step will provide a fundamental level of security for your account. For an added layer of protection, you could employ a password manager.

The alleged "Steam data breach" appears to be SMS delivery logs from some provider, if it is true at all. Twilio says there is no indication that this data was obtained from Twilio.



You don't have to change your password, such a provider would not have your account information. pic.twitter.com/mn5TQ2RUCC — SteamDB (@SteamDB) May 14, 2025

Password managers are handy for generating strong, unique passwords and securely storing them on your behalf. Another important security measure is to turn on two-factor authentication (2fa), linking it to your phone and email.

This easy-to-implement step will drastically increase the difficulty for anyone trying to access your account without your permission. While Steam doesn't currently allow physical security keys, which provide an additional layer of defence, its built-in two-factor authentication remains your most effective method for safeguarding your account.

Spotting And Avoiding Future Threats

For those already using 2fa, check your email regularly for suspicious notifications or login attempts concerning your Steam account. If you've received unexpected text messages containing one-time passwords, do not interact with them and proceed to change your password again immediately.

In the following weeks, look for phishing attempts disguised as attractive game deals or other Steam-related material.

Why This Breach Matters

This situation carries grave implications, considering Steam is more than just a gaming hub; it holds many users' personal and financial information globally. If this security lapse is confirmed, it could trigger widespread phishing campaigns, unauthorised account access, and focused attacks targeting individuals within the gaming community.

Therefore, it is recommended that you take proactive steps to secure your Steam account, which is an urgent necessity to protect your digital life.