Paralysis can cause distress to patients and even to carers. The inability of the patient to convey their thoughts can be heartbreaking at times. Thankfully, a group of scientists developed a tiny device that could help patients in texting, emailing, or shopping online.

A study published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery revealed that a tiny device implanted into the brain, the size of a paperclip, can wirelessly restore the transmission of impulses from the brain out of the body. The device is called Stentrode and could help paralytic patients complete daily tasks like sending messages on the phone, shopping online, or even do some online banking. These things were not available to them previously due to the lack of mobility in their upper limbs, but Stentrode allowed them to be able to "send out" communication.

The researchers from the University of Melbourne implanted two patients with Stentrode, in order to allow them to control a computer-based operating system. An eye-tracker was used for cursor navigation, which means that it eliminated the need for a mouse or a keyboard.

Read more Heavy social media multitaskers show poorer memory, study reveals

To make the whole experience of using Stentrode easier for patients, they underwent machine learning-assisted training to help them control multiple mouse-click actions. They also trained for left click and zooming in and out. The initial two patients were able to achieve a 92 and 93 percent click accuracy, respectively. They were also able to attain 14 and 20 characters per minute of typing speeds. The predictive text function was disabled.

Peter Mitchell, the principal investigator of the trial and the Neurointervention Service Director, said that the findings of their research showed how the tiny device could be implanted safely within paralytic patients. He also noted that since it is the first time that such an operation was done, they still could not give a guarantee that there would not be any problem. In both patients though, the surgery went better than what they had hoped for.

He explained that the tiny device was implanted through the blood vessels using a small 'keyhole' incision in the neck. The device was implanted next to the motor cortex of the brain.

Mitchell admitted that the procedure was not easy considering that in both patients, the researchers had to deal with different anatomies. Despite this, both were able to leave the hospital in a matter of a few days, signifying a quick recovery from the procedure.

"Observing the participants use the system to communicate and control a computer with their minds, independently and at home, is truly amazing," said Associate Professor Nicholas Opie of the University of Melbourne, and the co-head of Vascular Bionics Laboratory.