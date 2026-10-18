Parents have shared emotional reactions after a Singaporean couple admitted in court to repeatedly abusing their eight-month-old son, Trevor Neo Yu Hin, who died in 2024.

Some described reading about the case while holding or nursing their own babies, while others said they struggled to finish reports detailing the abuse.

'Reading This in Tears' While Holding Their Own Babies

One parent on Threads said they were reading about the case in tears while holding their seven-month-old baby.

Another parent described reading the report while lying beside their baby and nursing them, expressing sadness and questioning how a parent could hurt their own child.

One parent also reflected on the exhaustion of caring for a young child.

One parent reflected on a difficult night with their nine-month-old daughter, describing how they and their partner had become frustrated after a tiring night but ultimately chose to feed and comfort their daughter.

The parent contrasted their experience with the abuse Trevor endured and expressed heartbreak over the infant's case.

Reddit Users Describe Grief, Shock and Anger

The case also prompted emotional responses on Reddit, where one user who identified themselves as a parent of a three-year-old said the report was so difficult to read that they could not continue to the end.

Other commenters expressed sympathy for Trevor and anger towards his parents, with one wishing that the infant could rest in peace.

The reactions followed reports detailing how Trevor had been repeatedly shaken, hit and smothered by his parents to stop him from crying.

What Happened to Baby Trevor?

Trevor's parents, Chloe Gan Ci Xuan, 23, and Neo Jia Ming, 27, pleaded guilty on 12 October 2026 to offences linked to the abuse and death of their son.

The couple repeatedly shook Trevor or covered his nose and mouth to stop him from crying. The abuse began when he was just over a month old.

Trevor was also hit on several parts of his body, leaving bruises. In January 2024, he was hospitalised for about a week after losing consciousness when Gan shook him.

On 1 September 2024, Gan repeatedly smothered Trevor with a blanket and her hands while he cried in his cot. She eventually turned him face down before going to sleep.

Neo later discovered that the baby was not breathing. The couple attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation before taking him to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on 2 September 2024.

The final cause of death could not be established through the autopsy. Further reports noted that covering the infant's nose and mouth or placing him face down could have obstructed his breathing and led to a fatal outcome.

Both parents pleaded guilty to offences connected to Trevor's death and ill-treatment. Neo also pleaded guilty to charges involving his assault of his wife.

The prosecution is seeking 14 to 15 years in prison for Gan and 15 to 16 years in prison for Neo. The couple are due to be sentenced on 21 October 2026.

As the case awaits sentencing, parents' reactions have highlighted the emotional impact of the details surrounding Trevor's abuse and death.