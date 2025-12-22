Paris Jackson has delivered a raw and unfiltered warning about drug abuse, revealing that years of substance use not only 'ruined my life' but left her with permanent physical damage. The 27-year-old musician and model, who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, made the admission in a candid social media video that has since gone viral in the US, reigniting conversations about addiction, recovery and the lasting toll of drug use.

Paris Jackson's Viral Addiction Confession

Jackson shared the deeply personal revelation in a TikTok video, where she disclosed that she has a perforated septum, a hole in the cartilage separating the nostrils. She explained that the condition was caused by past cocaine use during her late teens and early twenties. The damage, she said, has affected her breathing and daily life for years.

In the video, Jackson spoke directly to viewers, describing the condition matter-of-factly while issuing a blunt warning about drugs. She stated that substance abuse 'ruined my life', making clear that her message was intended as a cautionary account rather than an attempt to dictate how others should live. The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans and health advocates sharing it widely.

@pagesix Paris Jackson showed her followers her perforated septum and explained why she doesn't want to get plastic surgery to fix it. 🎥: Instagram/Paris Jackson ♬ original sound - Page Six

Medical experts note that prolonged intranasal drug use can damage nasal tissue and restrict blood flow, leading to complications such as septal perforation. Jackson said she has lived with the condition since around the age of 20, highlighting how early substance use can have lifelong consequences. She also acknowledged that the condition can be particularly challenging when recording music due to breathing issues.

Sobriety, Recovery and Family Reaction

Despite the physical discomfort, Jackson revealed that she has no plans to undergo surgery to repair the damage. She explained that the procedure typically involves the use of strong painkillers, which she wants to avoid as part of her recovery. Jackson said she is approaching six years of sobriety and remains focused on protecting that progress.

Her comments align with previous public statements about her journey through addiction and mental health struggles. Jackson has previously spoken about battles with heroin addiction, alcohol misuse, depression and self-harm, much of which unfolded under intense public scrutiny. She has often described sobriety as life-changing and has credited it with giving her stability and purpose.

Earlier this year, Jackson addressed her recovery while accepting a Shining Star Award at a Los Angeles event supporting women in addiction recovery. During that appearance, she spoke about rebuilding her life after addiction and using her platform to support others facing similar struggles. Her latest confession reinforces that message while adding a stark physical example of the damage she endured.

Reports suggest that some members of the Jackson family have felt uncomfortable with the viral nature of her recent remarks, particularly given their graphic honesty. However, public reaction has largely been supportive, with many praising Jackson for her transparency and willingness to discuss the realities of addiction without glamourising it.

The story has resonated widely across US media and social platforms, reflecting growing public interest in celebrity openness around substance abuse and recovery. As conversations about mental health and addiction continue to gain prominence, Jackson's warning has been cited as a reminder that drug use can carry irreversible consequences. Her message, delivered without embellishment, underscores the long-term impact of addiction long after sobriety is achieved.