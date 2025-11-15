Paris Jackson's legal dispute against the executors of her late father Michael Jackson's estate took a dramatic turn. On 10 November, Los Angeles Referee Mitchell L Beckloff, a retired judge tasked with resolving the dispute, struck down significant portions of her petition, effectively handing a procedural win to the estate's executors, John Branca and John McClain.

Referee Beckloff ruled that many of Paris's claims challenged the estate's own court filings—and those are protected under California's anti-SLAPP statute, which prevents legal petitions from being used as grounds for lawsuits in retaliation. As a result, a number of her major allegations were removed from her petition, including her objections to filing practices and irregular payouts.

The court also decided that the executors are entitled to an award of attorneys' fees. This means Paris is likely to shoulder some of the estate's legal costs.

What Paris Jackson Wants: Fairness, Clear Records, and Control Over Spending

The 27-year-old model's petition focused on major concerns regarding the handling of her father's estate. She accused the executors of mismanagement of funds by approving premium payments to their lawyers without proper oversight or formal approval from the court.

She is demanding accountability and transparency for the payments being made. In particular, Paris highlighted non-contractual gifts of £95,053 ($125,000) and £190,106 ($250,000) to certain attorney firms.

Another major issue for Paris: the delayed filing of payment petitions. She asked the court to review a 2010 rule that lets the estate's executors pay their lawyers without prior court approval. Her petition requested that the executors formally report and get approval for attorney fees and expenses for the years 2019 through 2023.

She argued that the delays make it hard for the family to keep track of spending. Adding that this slows down financial oversight, particularly for her and her brothers, Prince and Bigi.

Paris Vows to Continue the Fight Despite Court Decision

While the court did not side with her, Paris is not backing down. Her side released a statement stating that the decision only targets 'minor procedural issues' and does not change the fundamental facts she raised about the executive team's conduct.

'This order is limited to minor procedural issues and does not change the facts: the pattern of behaviour displayed by the executors and their attorneys raises significant red flags, and Paris will continue working to ensure her family is treated fairly,' Paris's spokesperson told PEOPLE. 'We will be submitting an updated filing shortly.'

Her legal team stressed that they plan to refile a revised petition in the near future, one that will be stronger, more targeted, and better structured to address the issues they believe are still unresolved. Paris Jackson remains firm in her stance that this legal battle is not simply about money.

For her, the fight is about ensuring fairness, maintaining accountability, and safeguarding the rights of her family as beneficiaries of her father Michael Jackson's estate. Furthermore, she wants to ensure that the estate is managed responsibly and that her father's legacy is handled with integrity, just as she believed he would have wanted.