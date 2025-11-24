Paris Jackson has spoken openly about the lasting physical effects of her past cocaine addiction, revealing a hole in her nasal septum and joking that it is big enough to fit a strand of spaghetti through.

In a recent TikTok clip, later reposted widely on fan accounts, the 27-year-old singer filmed herself shining a light into her nostril to show the perforation. While she shared the moment with humour, Jackson also acknowledged the severe damage caused by her former drug use — a battle she has since overcome after nearly six years of sobriety.

Jackson Shows Septum Hole And Warns Fans About Drug Damage

In the video, Jackson explained that the hole in her septum was caused by prolonged cocaine use. When a viewer asked how it happened, she responded: 'It's exactly where you think it's from. Don't do drugs, kids.'

Adding a moment of levity, she teased that the hole was large enough to thread a piece of spaghetti through. Despite the joke, she admitted the damage affects her breathing and creates a 'really loud whistle', something that occasionally disrupts her vocal recording sessions.

A perforated septum — the breakdown of cartilage between the nostrils — is a recognised consequence of cocaine misuse, as the drug erodes soft tissue over time. Medical experts have frequently highlighted this risk, and Jackson's openness adds to broader public conversations about the long-term impact of stimulant addiction.

Long-Term Consequences And Impact On Music

Reports from Metro note that Jackson has lived with the perforation since her early twenties. The lingering damage has been particularly challenging for her as a musician, with the nasal whistle sometimes picked up by studio microphones.

According to medical specialists, perforated septums can require surgical repair, though many patients learn to manage symptoms long-term. Jackson said she has adapted to the condition but views it as a constant reminder of the years she spent struggling with addiction.

Us Weekly highlighted that several celebrities have suffered similar damage, making Jackson's openness part of a broader conversation about the risks of drug misuse.

Six Years Sober And Advocating For Recovery

Jackson, who previously battled addictions to heroin, alcohol, and cocaine, has spent nearly six years sober. Recent coverage from Entertainment Now highlighted her receiving the Friendly House 'Shining Star Award' for her advocacy work in recovery communities.

Speaking about her journey, she said: 'Everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I'm not going to tell anyone what to do, but I can share what happened to me.'

Her candid approach aligns with a growing trend of public figures using their platforms to destigmatise addiction, with many fans praising her willingness to discuss the lingering physical repercussions.

Fans Praise Her Honesty And Humour

Reactions online ranged from surprise to admiration. Social media users applauded Jackson for confronting her past openly, noting that blending humour with honesty made the revelation both accessible and impactful.

Others emphasised that her willingness to talk about long-term damage helps reinforce the message that addiction can leave physical scars even after recovery.

Some fans commented that her humour — joking about 'spaghetti in the nose' — made the revelation easier to digest, while others emphasised the bravery required to share such personal details.

A Cautionary Tale And A Story Of Resilience

Jackson's revelation serves as a warning about the dangers of cocaine use while highlighting her strength in overcoming addiction. Though the perforated septum remains a daily reminder of her past, the singer has chosen to treat it as part of her recovery narrative rather than a source of shame.

Her story underscores both the risks of drug misuse and the possibility of rebuilding a life with sobriety, humour, and honesty.