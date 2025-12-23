Donovan Joshua Leigh Metayer was 18 years old when he survived one of the deadliest school shootings in modern US history.

He walked out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018, alive but forever changed.

Seven years later, on 15 December, his family confirmed the news that stunned those who knew him: Donovan had died by suicide at the age of 26.

He had been living with schizophrenia since the shooting and died alone at his family home in Florida, days after legally purchasing a firearm.

His death has reignited urgent questions about trauma, mental health care, and what happens to survivors once the headlines fade.

A Life Changed Forever by Parkland

According to Complex, Metayer was a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, when a gunman opened fire, killing 17 students and staff members. Donovan survived the attack, but his family says survival came at a high cost.

In statements shared on Facebook and GoFundMe, relatives said the trauma 'lingered long after graduation and profoundly altered the course of his life'. They described how the once vibrant teenager began to withdraw from the world around him in the months after the shooting.

'Depression, guilt, emotional instability, and long periods of isolation replaced the vibrant young man we once knew,' the family wrote. Donovan was later diagnosed with schizophrenia following the attack, a condition that would shape the next seven years of his life.

A Long and Painful Mental Health Struggle

Family members say Donovan battled severe mental illness while trying to build a future. He dreamed of going to college and working in computer science, but his worsening condition made those goals difficult to reach.

He experienced repeated hospitalisations for suicidal thoughts and struggled to accept his diagnosis. His family said he often hid his pain to avoid burdening those he loved, even as they fought alongside him to find care.

Systemic barriers compounded the challenges. According to his family, navigating mental health care as a young Black man came with limited resources and steep obstacles. Despite periods of stability and recent signs of progress, the underlying trauma never fully eased.

The Days Leading Up to His Death

Donovan died by suicide on December 15 at the family home. His sister Nancy Metayer Bowen confirmed his death in a Facebook post, saying he had battled schizophrenia since the Parkland shooting.

The family revealed that a court-ordered risk protection order, which had prevented Donovan from purchasing a firearm, expired earlier this month. According to the family, he was able to buy a handgun after the order lapsed and later used it to take his own life.

They described the loss as 'a sorrow beyond words', adding that his death highlights serious gaps in mental health protection and firearm safeguards for vulnerable individuals.

Turning Grief Into Purpose

Despite their heartbreak, Donovan's family says they are determined to turn grief into action. They launched a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs and to establish a fund at the Henderson Clinic, a behavioural health organisation.

By December 22, more than 800 donors had contributed over 41,000 dollars, reflecting widespread support and renewed focus on mental health awareness.

'This fund will expand access to mental health services and support for individuals and families who need it most,' the family wrote. 'Your generosity, compassion, and continued support mean more than words can express during this time.'

They added that while Donovan's life was brief, his impact would be lasting. By sharing his story, they hope to prevent other families from suffering in silence and to push for better mental health support for survivors of violence.

Seven years after Parkland, Donovan Metayer's death serves as a painful reminder that the effects of mass shootings do not end when the news cameras leave. For survivors like Donovan, the battle often continues quietly, long after the world has moved on.

Why His Story Matters

Survival meant seven years of effort, treatment, setbacks, and resilience. It meant choosing to keep going, again and again, until illness overtook support.

Donovan Metayer did not fail. The systems around him did.

Donovan deserved better. He deserved a country that treats mental health like the emergency it is. He deserved a system that doesn't let protection orders expire without anyone noticing. He deserved to grow old and tell his story himself.

He didn't get any of that. His family is making sure someone else does.

If you're struggling, please reach out. You're not alone.

US: Call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Chat at 988lifeline.org.

UK: Call the Samaritans at 116 123.