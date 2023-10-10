On a humid July morning in Venice, a congregation of eager tourists had gathered outside Doge Palace.

Jane, a woman in her early twenties, passed through the serpentine line snaking through the sun-dappled museum that was once the seat of Venice's leader. She was accompanied by a local tour guide along with two other tourists into the opulent Sala del Maggior Consiglio, one of the largest meeting halls in Europe.

"Only two weeks ago, I spontaneously decided to travel here. I handpicked destinations in Venice based on the recommendations by an app. Felt like a VIP when I arrived in my hotel via a chic water taxi straight from the airport, and then skipping the long queue outside this palace," she shared after taking a selfie under the ornate golden ceiling.

Jane is just one of the millions of travellers that have caught the travel bug after the pandemic and booked her trip to Italy via the online travel marketplace GetYourGuide.

Founded in 2009, the Berlin-based startup has since sold 80 million tickets and booked 75,000 activities provided by 16,000 tour partners across the globe.

Making new, unforgettable memories

GetYourGuide curates unexplored and off-the-beaten trips and activities instead of the conventional travel and tour platforms that only focus on flight and hotel reservations. The company collaborates with local travel organisers, referred to as "partners", who showcase their offerings on the website and app.

These trips include some of the most creative experiences such as sea caving in Mallorca, driving around Lille in a compact Citroen 2CV, wine tasting in Avignon, desert star-watching in Hurghada, and spotting tigers in a safari in Jaipur.

GetYourGuide earns a commission for every booking made through the platform.

The idea for setting up the company was born after a student trip to Beijing proved to be quite a challenge for one of its founders, Johannes Reck. When his friend, Tao Tao, stepped in to show him around the city, they found their inspiration for their first venture.

In 2009, along with their other friends Martin Sieber and Tobias Rein, they created GetYourGuide with the goal of making it the leading global online marketplace for travel and activities.

The company also offers the convenience of fast-track entrance in many attractions such as the Versailles, as well as reserved access to tourist sites such as the Louvre in Paris or the Sant'Angelo Castle in Rome.

"It's definitely well worth paying the extra to cut to the front of the line with our guide. She's great, quite the comedian, very informative," Jane added before leaving the Doge Palace.

In just over the past decade, GetYourGuide has already raised US$883 million in funding.

But the pandemic knocked the travel industry for a loop. With more tourists kept at bay, closed borders, grounded flights, and vacant hotels, GetYourGuide was no exception.

The company, however, swiftly responded by allowing trip cancellations within 24 hours at no cost and then refunding payments to travellers when their destination was shut down.

CFO Nils Chrestin shares, "Looking back, we can confidently say that the pandemic has made us more resilient. Our industry was hit hard and we definitely felt the impact. It was a tough period. But now, the story has flipped. 2022 has been the year when we came out stronger than ever before."

Today, the four founders still continue to lead the company with the support of more than 700 employees in 17 locations.

Revenge travel is on the rise

Oxford Economics announced in September 2023 that inflation has not impacted consumers who spend on travel. European arrivals registered just 3.8 per cent below the pre-pandemic levels. For low- and middle-income households feeling the crunch of higher prices, package holidays are a popular choice, according to the think tank.

Data from the Office for National Statistics indicates positive trends as well. The UK had +4.45 per cent year-over-year growth in outbound travels in March 2023. Majority of UK residents have taken trips to the EU (+4.69 per cent) and North America (+4.45 per cent).

GetYourGuide is ready to hit the ground running when the demand for vacations further takes off.

In June 2023, the company announced that it secured $194 million in investments, to help prepare for the anticipated surge in demand for travel services during the upcoming summer season—whether it's booking a seat for the spectacular Féerie show at the Moulin Rouge or an afternoon cruise at the River Seine.

It also plans to use the funding to improve its US market presence and support artificial intelligence (AI) and large language model (LLM) investments.

And the tours continue to attract avid travellers.

Fans of the hit TV series, Game of Thrones, flock to themed trips in Croatia to experience what it's like to be in the show's filming locations. Fort Lovrijenac in Dubrovnik was used as the setting of the Red Keep, and the 1,700-year old Diocletian Palace in Split is where visitors can follow the footsteps of Daenerys and the Unsullied Army for a two-hour walking tour.

For other fans, a trip to the opulent Royal Alcázar of Seville in Spain, is worth the price. The UNESCO World Heritage Site and the location of the show's Kingdom of Drone still attracts thousands of crowds every week even after the series has concluded.

GetYourGuide also encourages tourists to take lessons from locals for more unforgettable experiences. They can learn how to dance the flamenco through beginner classes in Seville, or bake a baguette in Paris taught by a master French baker.

Since 2019, GetYourGuide has also been offering its own brand, Originals, designed to provide travellers with one-of-a-kind, carefully curated adventures.

One such tour happens at the Vatican Museums with the head key keeper, Gianni Crea. Visitors get to unlock the doors to explore the galleries and chapels in the early morning before the crowds arrive.

The experience offers an exclusive look at some of the world's most renowned artworks, including Michelangelo's iconic frescoes in the Sistine Chapel, and then concludes with a delightful breakfast in the Cortile della Pigna.

Meaningful Travels in a Post-Pandemic World

With more borders reopening, digital platforms such as GetYourGuide are reshaping the way we explore through mobile technology. The world of travel is now just a fingertip away, making distant destinations accessible, convenient and flexible more than ever.

Dive headfirst into places and cultures that you've been raring to go to all these years, and enrich your travel experiences by seizing opportunities to create lasting memories.

As GetYourGuide CEO Johannes Reck stated in an interview, "There's nothing more beautiful than looking back and remembering that moment, that unforgettable experience. And I believe what we do in our travels has the ability to be the source of true joy."