Juventus' Paulo Dybala beat Real Madrid's Gareth Bale on Sunday, in a FIFA 20 video game that was a part of UNICEF's Combat Corona fundraiser campaign. Dybala took charge of a virtual Real Madrid team, while Bale was in charge of Manchester City.

Dybala left Bale out of his Real Madrid starting line-up. Eventually, it turned out that the Argentine had no trouble defeating Bale's Manchester City side without the Welshman's virtual avatar in his team.

The 26-year-old Juventus striker has recently recovered from COVID-19 himself. His video game performance suggested that Dybala was in good spirits. On Sunday, he proved to be way better than the Real winger when it comes to handling the gaming console.

Dybala won the game after he scored a quick-fire brace with the virtual Karim Benzema avatar and another goal with the Eden Hazard avatar.

After winning, the Argentine said that he is ready to play a rematch, which would be in the video game version of any other sport that is close to Bale's heart. He said that the rematch could be played on a golf course, a sport that Dybala has never played in real life.

Apart from being a Wales international and Real Madrid team member, Bale is also the co-owner of Ellevens Esports.

As Reuters reports, the Welshman said, "I think it's a quick retirement back out of FIFA for me to be honest. All it takes is one moment and my defence wasn't good enough. It's just about people staying home and finding things to do. Obviously, everybody is going to find it difficult at different points (to self-isolate) but if we can stay in and keep everyone safe, it'll save lives. Everyone try your best to stay at home and keep yourself entertained."

Other top athletes such as Manchester United's Luke Shaw, Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jordan Pickford, and Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek also took part in the event. The virtual football competition raised approximately £ 17,000 ($20,791), courtesy of online donations.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought global football to a halt. In such a scenario, e-sports has been helping significantly in entertaining the players and their fans.