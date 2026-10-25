Files reportedly linked to a Pentagon release recount a military officer's claim that US personnel recovered an egg-shaped craft and child-sized bodies near Roswell in 1947. The account describes two alleged recovery sites and material said to have been hidden inside a heavily guarded military hangar.

The reported testimony centres on events surrounding a military announcement that a 'flying disc' had been recovered, followed by an official explanation that the material was a weather balloon. It has been linked to a sealed affidavit signed in 2002, decades after the incident.

Pentagon Files Outline a Witness's Limited View

The unnamed witness is believed to be Walter G Haut, identified in the account as the base's public relations officer at the time of the 1947 incident. That identification is not definitive.

'I am convinced that what I personally observed was some type of craft and its crew from outer space,' the witness stated.

An earlier public statement attributed to Haut describes observations from a distance, with only the heads of the alleged bodies extending beyond a canvas covering.

'From a distance, I was able to see a couple of bodies under a canvas tarpaulin. Only the heads extended beyond the covering, and I was not able to make out any features,' Haut stated.

He added, 'The heads did appear larger than normal and the contour of the canvas suggested the size of a ten year old child.'

The comparison with a child therefore concerned the outline beneath the canvas. The quoted description does not provide an account of a close examination or establish the bodies' origin.

Two Alleged Recovery Sites and a Guarded Hangar

According to the reported account, the metallic vessel measured up to 15 feet long and 6 feet wide. It allegedly lacked wings, windows, landing gear and a tail. Its material was described as 'paper thin yet extremely strong.'

The account places the alleged craft inside a heavily guarded hangar known as 'Building 84'. It also alleges that senior commanders met at 7.30 am. on July 8, 1947, and examined fragments of wreckage.

'Samples of wreckage were passed around the table. It was unlike any material I had or have ever seen in my life. No one was able to identify the crash debris,' the witness stated.

The account alleges that public attention focused on wreckage at a ranch northwest of Roswell while a craft and bodies were secretly removed from a second site.

It further alleges that Col. William Blanchard, identified as the base commander at the time, ordered a decoy press release announcing the recovery of a 'flying disc.' The alleged intention to mislead the public remains part of the account rather than an established explanation for the announcements.

Maj. Jesse Marcel, identified as the base's intelligence officer at the time, was reportedly photographed holding foil-like debris. He later claimed that the material had been replaced with weather equipment while he was outside the room.

Secret Tech Research Cited in Reported Release

The reported release extends beyond the Roswell account, including reports from a private research firm funded by Robert Bigelow. Its investigations concerned technologies including warp drives and cloaking shields.

A passage quoted from the reported release asserts that testimony supports accounts of spacecraft crashes outside the United States. It also expresses concern about other countries' understanding of the alleged craft.

The passage's inclusion in the reported release does not establish that the Pentagon verified its assertions.

Other material reportedly describes a black triangular object observed over mountains in the western US by FBI personnel employing thermal equipment, alongside accounts of saucer sightings dating to the 1950s.