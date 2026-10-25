On Friday, 23 October 2026, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb urged the Pentagon to install better UFO sensors. His appeal followed a government release describing federal agents' reported sighting of a silent black triangle near a sensitive western US site.

The disclosure formed part of the Pentagon's seventh release under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, known as PURSUE. Its 28 documents included an FBI statement and an All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) memorandum about a June 2026 sighting.

Loeb, who chairs the UAP Science Advisory Council, told NewsNation's The Hill that the existing information was inadequate. Identifying what the witnesses encountered, he argued, requires more than descriptions of unusual movement.

Avi Loeb Examines the Silent Triangle Report

According to the AARO memorandum, two federal agents were at an observation post when a third official alerted them from another position. They turned west and reported seeing a matte-black triangular object above a ridgeline. The precise location and observation date were redacted.

The agents estimated its wingspan at 13 to 15 feet. AARO recorded their account of an approximately 10-second vertical ascent, followed by roughly 20 seconds of hovering. They said the object then banked and disappeared towards a canyon within another two or three seconds.

They described no audible engine noise or visible exhaust. Witnesses likened its final movement to a fighter jet, although the report contains no instrumented speed measurement. What appeared extraordinary to observers remains an unverified assessment of performance.

Crucially, the records do not say infrared equipment detected no heat. The FBI statement says the object appeared warmer than its surroundings. AARO described a uniform thermal signature without concentrated hot spots or visible exhaust.

There is another unresolved problem. The FBI statement estimates the entire sighting at about three seconds, while AARO's individual phases total more than half a minute. Neither document explains the difference.

The FBI statement also places the wingspan between nine and 15 feet, a wider estimate than the AARO account. Investigators did not publish raw sensor recordings establishing the object's movements. The accompanying FBI images are illustrations, not authenticated photographs of the reported object.

Why Avi Loeb Wants Better UFO Sensors Near Sensitive Sites

During his 23 October interview with presenter Blake Burman, Loeb identified triangles and orbs as two reported categories of unidentified objects. He raised the possibility of foreign surveillance near strategically important facilities but offered no evidence identifying a foreign operator.

'We don't know what they are,' he said. Loeb compared the security question with the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by the United States in February 2023. That episode illustrates a potential risk, not the identity of the triangle.

'My hope is to partner with the Pentagon and put better sensors at the locations where these objects are found,' he said.

Loeb believes sustained observation could produce measurements missing from the released accounts. His Galileo Project already investigates unidentified aerial phenomena, although its equipment has not been linked to this encounter. No Pentagon partnership or new deployment has been announced.

The wider release also included historical reports about Utah's Skinwalker Ranch and correspondence involving suspected space debris. Publishing those records does not validate claims of paranormal activity or extraterrestrial technology.

The Pentagon said the release was part of an ongoing effort to publish declassified and historical UAP documents. It has not identified the triangle or publicly resolved the differing witness timelines.

For the triangle case, the remaining questions are unusually specific. How long was the object visible? What did the thermal device actually record? And can further evidence establish whether the reported manoeuvres occurred as described?

AARO also described a search of the canyon the following morning. Investigators reported finding no visible wreckage, ground scarring or vegetation damage in the accessible area.