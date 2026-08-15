Two people described as US military personnel reported seeing red, unidentified lights over the western United States before one discovered that his analogue watch was 25 minutes ahead of other clocks. A second FBI interview record reportedly described the same discrepancy, but the documents do not establish that time itself was altered or that the objects were extraterrestrial.

The account appears in newly released FBI records included in the latest batch of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files. The records are FD-302 interview summaries documenting what witnesses told investigators, rather than scientific assessments or official findings.

Red Lights Over the Mountains

According to an FBI summary, the pair were conducting an evening reconnaissance drive when they noticed a 'red light at the crest of the mountain range to their west'. The light was estimated to be between 5,000 and 7,000 feet above the ground before six to 10 additional lights appeared overhead.

BREAKING NEWS NEW RELEASE



Six red three-light clusters fill this FBI rendering.



The paired interview says 6 to 10 lights appeared above the observers after one red light moved away from a mountain.



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SOURCE: FBI-UAP-D041, p. 5

RELEASED: PURSUE Release 05, August 7, 2026 pic.twitter.com/KrxiTHwCOO — DisclosureIndex (@TransparencyUFO) August 14, 2026

'These lights, along with the first-observed light, appeared to "sync up" and travelled to the east/southeast,' the report stated.

One light reportedly descended sharply while the others regrouped before disappearing. Using a night optical device, one observer said each red glow appeared to contain 'three separate lights in a triangular or diamond-shaped pattern'.

The witnesses also described additional lights near the ground and a fast-moving streak during the wider encounter. According to the account, at least one light descended to an estimated six feet above the ground, while another appeared to move into a dry wash behind the observers. The witnesses also reportedly attempted to observe the objects using thermal equipment but were unable to acquire them.

Two Records, One Mystery

The incident appears in two FBI interview records, identified as FBI-UAP-D037 and FBI-UAP-D040. The records concern two witnesses to the same reported encounter.

Both accounts reportedly mentioned the analogue watch being 25 minutes ahead of other clocks after the incident. That provides corroboration that both witnesses recalled the discrepancy, but it does not establish why the watch displayed a different time.

Nor does the existence of two FBI records mean investigators independently verified the underlying phenomenon. An FD-302 records information provided during an FBI interview; it does not, by itself, certify the witness's account as fact.

The 25-Minute Time Difference

The most unusual element emerged after the witnesses had left the area. One observer found that his analogue watch was 25 minutes ahead of his companion's digital watch. It also reportedly disagreed with the vehicle's dashboard clock and their mobile phones.

The observer told investigators he 'had been looking at his watch throughout that day/night and it had been accurate up to that point', according to the FBI summary.

According to the witness account, he deliberately left the watch unchanged for another 24 hours. It continued keeping time normally but remained 25 minutes ahead, suggesting the reported discrepancy occurred at some point during the encounter rather than through a continuing acceleration of the watch.

The records do not describe a missing period of time, unconsciousness or any other reported temporal effect. The discrepancy was apparently confined to one mechanical watch, while the other devices remained consistent.

That distinction matters. A 'time warp' suggests a much broader phenomenon than the documents describe. The FBI records instead document a witness's account that his watch showed a time 25 minutes ahead.

What Could Explain the Watch?

A mechanical watch can malfunction, lose or gain time, or be affected by physical conditions. The released records do not establish whether any such explanation applies here. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has raised the possibility that an electromagnetic effect could potentially interfere with a mechanical watch while leaving digital devices unaffected.

'If these are technologies developed by adversarial nations, we need to know about them because it's a matter of national security,' Loeb said. He also suggested possibilities including secret military projects or, more speculatively, alien technology.

Those possibilities remain speculative rather than conclusions drawn from the evidence. The FBI records contain no measurement of electromagnetic activity and do not identify the source of the lights.

More Triangle Sightings

The watch account is part of a larger government release. The Pentagon's disclosure programme has published records from multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, Pentagon, NASA and State Department, as part of a continuing series of releases. The initial May release alone contained more than 160 files, and subsequent tranches have added further material.

Another FBI record describes an aviator at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan who reported seeing a silent triangular object in 2002. Like the watch incident, the report records a witness account rather than proof of extraterrestrial technology.

The distinction is important across the wider release. The Pentagon has acknowledged that many of the disclosed materials have not yet been analysed sufficiently to resolve the anomalies they document.

Trump Administration Promises Transparency

Read more Pentagon UAP Release: Objects Spotted Over Nuclear Sites for 77 Years, Every Case Still Unresolved Pentagon UAP Release: Objects Spotted Over Nuclear Sites for 77 Years, Every Case Still Unresolved

The latest release forms part of President Donald Trump's broader effort to disclose government records concerning UAPs. Trump announced the disclosure initiative in May, saying the public should be able to examine the documents and videos for themselves.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the administration wanted previously classified information made available to the public. 'These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fuelled justified speculation, and it's time the American people see it for themselves,' Hegseth said.

For now, the documents provide an unusual account involving red lights, triangular formations and a watch that reportedly showed a time 25 minutes ahead. They add an official documentary record to the witnesses' claims, but provide no scientific explanation for the discrepancy. The file is unusual enough without claiming that it proves a literal time warp.