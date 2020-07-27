Pentagon's secret UFO unit will make some of its findings of unidentified aerial phenomena public. The program now being handled by The Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence will update the US Senate's Intelligence Committee on its unidentified flying object (UFO) research.

This was revealed by The New York Times report. The program was established in the year 2017 to "standardise collection and reporting" on sightings of unidentified aerial vehicle with the purpose of studying UFOs. In June 2020 Senate hearing, Sen. Marco Rubio, who is acting chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, requested the program to release video footage of unexplained aerial vehicles collected by the United States Navy, including the Pentagon UFO videos. He expressed concern about reports of unidentified aircraft over American military bases and wanted to find out who is responsible for it.

Last month's Senate committee report mentioned that it supports the efforts of the task force and must standardise the collection and reporting on the unidentified aerial phenomena and threats they pose to U.S. military assets. The committee sought a report within 180 days of the intelligence authorisation act on unidentified aerial phenomena and airborne objects that are yet to be identified.

A former official Eric W. Davis told the publication about his briefing to the US Department of Defence in March where he mentioned about "off-world vehicles not made on this earth." The astrophysicist who worked as a consultant and subcontractor for the UFO program revealed that the objects he believes "we couldn't make...ourselves" were retrieved by the Pentagon program while he was in the team. In addition, he reportedly gave confidential briefings to staff members of the Senate Armed Services Committee and staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee in October 2019.

He even explains that some of the investigations failed to determine "their source" and forced him to conclude it to be "objects we couldn't make it ourselves."

While there is no confirmation of such material, Harry Reid, former Democratic Senate majority leader said that he believes the material is in government's ownership. "After looking into this, I came to the conclusion that there were reports — some were substantive, some not so substantive — that there were actual materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession," he said.

For decades, the program has discussed mysterious events through classified briefings. However, the new program is expected to make findings more transparent.

The Pentagon program's former director Luis Elizondo, who worked for 10 years with the unit, suggests that the "new task force evolved from the advanced aerospace program." "It no longer has to hide in the shadows. It will have new transparency," he said.

As per the report, Elizondo was among the small group of former government officials and scientists who believe that "objects of undetermined origin have crashed on earth with materials retrieved for study."