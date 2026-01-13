Sabrina Von B., the performer behind Disneyland's viral and widely shared Evil Queen, has confirmed she was let go from the park after eight years in the role, bringing an end to one of the internet's most recognisable theme park performances.

Von B., now 27, portrayed the Snow White villain from the age of 18, frequently getting online attention for her sharp improvisation and deadpan exchanges with park guests. Although millions had seen the clips, few knew the actress' identity until after her departure.

How Her Take On the 'Evil Queen' Became Viral

Videos of Von B.'s Evil Queen began circulating widely in 2019 after a YouTuber shared an interaction from the park. A second surge followed in 2021 when older clips resurfaced on TikTok and Instagram, cementing her reputation for witty comebacks delivered fully in character.

Among the moments that resonated online were her insistence that her beauty was 'all natural.' Some interactions with other Disney characters in the park are also notable appearances that helped redefine the Evil Queen as playful rather than purely menacing.

Von B. told People that she never expected the role to attract that level of attention.

'It was a dream getting to do my own spin on a character that really wasn't popular or viral before.'

She added that viewers often commented they had grown to love the villain through her portrayal.

Why Disneyland Let Her Go

Despite the popularity, Von B. confirmed that Disneyland ultimately ended her run as the Evil Queen. She explained that the growing effort by fans to identify her online created challenges with Disney's strict rules around character anonymity.

'With Disney, it is a bit scary because they want to protect the magic.'

She noted that commenters were actively trying to uncover who she was. Von B. maintained that she never publicly confirmed her identity while employed, only doing so after she was no longer with the park.

Her first public confirmation — a TikTok acknowledging she had played the Evil Queen — quickly surpassed 6.5 million views, underscoring the scale of interest surrounding her exit.

Life Inside the Costume

Von B. has also spoken about the physical demands of the role, which she says are often underestimated. The elaborate costume, California heat and daily repetition required careful preparation, from hydration to facial and physical warm-ups before each appearance.

'Flipping that cape day in and day out was not easy.'

She described how she would mentally transition into character moments before stepping on stage.

A series of viral TikTok clips elevated her into one of the most in-demand characters at the park. Her portrayal of Snow White's 'Evil Queen' gave the role renewed visibility, with guests drawn to her sharp improvisation and in-character exchanges.

During her time at Disneyland, she also performed as Maleficent, Agatha Harkness and Lady Tremaine, though the Evil Queen remained her most frequent role.

What Comes Next

Despite the abrupt ending, Von B. has said she remains grateful for the experience and the impact she had on guests as the 'All Natural' 'No Makeup' Queen.

Now, she is turning her focus to new projects and hopes to pursue work in theatre, touring productions and other performance opportunities.

'I'm learning how to live outside of the mouse.'

She described the transition as both daunting and exciting.

While the crown and cape are gone, Von B.'s portrayal has already left a lasting imprint on Disney fans, remaining to be one of the 'Fairest' queens in the land — that continues to circulate long after her final performance.