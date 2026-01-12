Former Disney Channel actor Matt Prokop, once a familiar face in late-2000s teen films, has found himself in grim circumstances recently. The 35-year-old was arrested in Texas in late December 2025 and is now facing a felony charge related to the possession or promotion of child pornography, according to Victoria County records.

The arrest has revived scrutiny of Prokop's past, including long-standing abuse allegations made by his former girlfriend, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

From Disney Breakout to Fading Career

Born Matthew Ray Prokop on July 29, 1990, in Victoria, Texas, Prokop moved to Los Angeles as a teenager to pursue acting. His early career followed a familiar Disney trajectory.

After guest appearances on Hannah Montana, The Office, and Medium, he landed his most visible role in High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008), playing Jimmie 'The Rocket Man' Zara, a competitive underclassman basketball player.

The film's massive box office success placed Prokop within Disney's teen ensemble era. He followed that with the 2011 Disney Channel movie Geek Charming, starring opposite Sarah Hyland. The film marked the peak of his visibility.

After a handful of indie roles, including Struck by Lightning (2012), Prokop's acting credits ended in 2013.

Relationship With Sarah Hyland and Abuse Allegations

According to reports, Prokop and Hyland met while filming Geek Charming and began dating publicly in 2011. At the time, Hyland was rising quickly on Modern Family. Behind the scenes, however, the relationship deteriorated.

In September 2014, Hyland obtained a temporary restraining order against Prokop, accusing him of years of verbal and physical abuse.

In court filings, she alleged that Prokop choked her during an argument, threatened to kill her if she left him, and made threats involving her dog and home. She said the abuse escalated over four years and left her fearful for her safety.

'His grip was so tight that I could not breathe or speak...I was scared and in fear for my life,' Hyland shared in court papers.

The restraining order was made permanent the following month and required Prokop to stay away from Hyland and surrender any firearms. Hyland later spoke publicly about surviving domestic violence, though she has not commented on Prokop's recent arrest.

Prokop denied the allegations at the time, and no criminal conviction resulted from the restraining order.

Arrest and Child Pornography Charges

Meanwhile, Prokop's current legal troubles stem from a series of arrests in Victoria County, Texas. He was initially charged in 2024 with aggravated assault involving a family member. While out on bond, authorities arrested him again on 24 December 2025, on misdemeanour charges including evading arrest, resisting arrest, and bond violations.

On 31 December, investigators added a second-degree felony charge for possession or promotion of child pornography after executing a search warrant. The Victoria County Sheriff's Office confirmed the charge is tied to the broader investigation.

Prokop is being held on a combined bond of $117,500 (approximately £87,000). Under Texas law, a conviction on the felony charge could carry a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000 (approximately £7,430). As of 12 January 2026, no trial date has been set, and his legal team has not issued a statement.

Furthermore, Matt Prokop remains in custody as investigations continue.