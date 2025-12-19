Simone Biles, the world's most decorated gymnast, typically receives praise for her gravity-defying vaults and gold-medal victories.

However, the 28-year-old athlete is currently facing a different kind of intensity—one that has nothing to do with the arena. Animal rights advocates have targeted Biles and her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, after they revealed their latest addition to their family: a Doberman puppy that appears to have undergone an ear-cropping procedure.

The controversy sparked after the couple shared a photo of their new companion alongside its breeder on social media. While many fans were quick to congratulate the pair on their fourth dog, a vocal segment of the internet, led by PETA, was horrified by the puppy's appearance. Ear cropping, a cosmetic procedure where a portion of a dog's ear is removed to make it stand upright, has long been a flashpoint for animal welfare debates, with critics labelling it a form of unnecessary mutilation.

PETA Condemns Simone Biles For 'Excruciatingly Painful' Puppy Mutilation

The backlash was swift and severe. PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) released a stinging statement addressed directly to the couple, expressing their disappointment not just in the surgical procedure but in the decision to purchase a dog from a breeder rather than adopting from a shelter.

'We were stunned when we saw you purchased a dog from a breeder, and judging from the comments online, we weren't alone,' the organisation stated. 'Then you went another step further and had the puppy's ears chopped off? Ear cropping is excruciatingly painful and, as cruel as it sounds, permanently disfiguring them for no reason other than to achieve a certain look. Many veterinarians refuse to perform the procedure, which has been banned in many European countries.'

The charity went further, emphasising the emotional connection between pets and their owners. 'Dogs love us just the way we are – the very least we can do is return the favour and never subject them to mutilation surgeries like the one your new puppy endured,' the letter added. PETA also pointed out that with millions of animals awaiting homes, someone of Biles' influence choosing a breeder sends a damaging message to the public.

'It's simple math: for every dog purchased, a dog in a shelter loses their chance at a home. If you were set on a Doberman, there are many rescues that would have happily worked with you to adopt one in need,' the statement concluded.

The breeder involved, Regal Empire Doberman, has also faced significant heat. When a social media user questioned why they still dock ears, calling it 'cruel and purely cosmetic for human enjoyment,' the breeder's response was blunt and defiant: 'Because I can .... Next question.'

Inside Simone Biles' Personal Struggles: From Rough Surgery Recovery To Online Backlash

The dog controversy comes at a busy time for the couple. Owens, 30, is currently playing for the Chicago Bears, and the pair are balancing their lives between Illinois and their newly built mansion in Texas. Amidst the professional demands and the pup drama, Biles has also been surprisingly candid about her own recent physical transformations.

In a series of TikTok videos, the gymnast revealed she underwent breast enlargement surgery in June. She didn't hold back on the realities of the recovery process, which she described as 'rough'.

'I got my b---- done June 16,' she explained to her followers. 'You all lied, this s--- hurts so bad. Your girl could not move by herself. So I did take the full two weeks, and I am glad I did because my recovery was rough.'

Biles detailed how she relied heavily on her husband during the initial days of healing. 'The very first day, Jonathan had to lift me up out of bed, physically lift me out of bed, and take me to the restroom,' she recalled. She speculated that her athletic build might have made the procedure more taxing: 'I am assuming that I am a little bit more muscular than most girls who get them done, and that under the muscle and kind of doing all of that work really hurt my body.'

She even admitted to a moment of panic when she first saw the results. 'They were up to my neck, and I did freak out, and I did talk to my doctor. I said take them out, they need to be smaller, they look like aliens. But now they are perfect.'

While Biles is clearly pleased with her own cosmetic choices, the debate over her puppy's ears continues to simmer. For many, the choice to alter an animal for aesthetics remains a bridge too far, leaving the 'Golden Girl' of gymnastics in an uncharacteristically divisive spotlight.