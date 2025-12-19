The once-golden couple of Hollywood, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, appear to be trading their dignified silence for a battle of the books. Following the finalisation of their divorce in June this year, reports indicate that the former spouses are racing to release competing memoirs, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown that has publishing houses in a frenzy.

The split, which sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, has reportedly taken a 'nasty turn' in recent months. While fans were devastated by the collapse of their 27-year union, the aftermath has shifted from a respectful separation to what insiders are calling a case of 'He wrote, she wrote.'

RadarOnline.com reveals that both parties are actively working on tell-all books, with industry experts predicting a clash of narratives that could expose the private breakdown of one of showbiz's most enduring marriages.

High-Stakes Rights War Surrounds Hugh Jackman and Furness

The literary world is currently witnessing a fierce bidding war, particularly for Furness's account of the marriage. Sources close to the situation suggest that the 70-year-old actress and producer is ready to share her side of the story, and publishers are clamouring for the rights. 'Their divorce got contentious,' a source disclosed. 'So there's no doubt there will be competition when it comes to them having memoirs out at the same time.'

Insiders describe the potential release as a 'tattletale tome', anticipating it will be an instant best-seller. For nearly three decades, Furness stood beside the Wolverine star, navigating the pressures of Hollywood and public scrutiny. Her perspective promises an unprecedented look into the dynamics of their relationship, a prospect that has undoubtedly driven the 'fierce bidding war' raging among publishing giants.

Hugh Jackman Prepares His Own 'Breakup Memoir'

While Furness's project is generating significant buzz, Hugh Jackman is not sitting idly by. The 57-year-old actor reportedly began working on his own memoir two years ago, coinciding with the time the couple first announced their separation. This head start suggests that Jackman's account is well underway, potentially positioning him to release his version of events simultaneously with, or even before, his ex-wife's.

Sources claim Jackman is writing a 'breakup memoir', a move that sets up a direct confrontation with Furness's narrative. 'It will be interesting to see what each writes about the breakup,' an insider commented, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the tone of the books. 'Will one of them slam the other? Will someone take the high road? Maybe they'll both dish on the divorce. Or maybe they'll both be totally diplomatic.'

Regardless of the approach, the prospect of rival memoirs from Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness spells inevitable drama. The source added, 'However it turns out, the fact that they'll be going head-to-head with memoirs spells drama.'

The timeline of their split adds another layer of intrigue to the race. Furness filed for divorce in May 2025, and proceedings were swiftly finalised by June. With the legal dust barely settled, the rush to publish suggests that both parties are eager to control the narrative of their uncoupling.

For a couple that was once celebrated for their mutual support and longevity in an industry known for fleeting romances, this turn of events marks a stark departure. As the 'memoir war' heats up, fans and critics alike are left waiting to see which version of the truth will prevail—and whether the dignified image of their 27-year partnership can survive the fallout.