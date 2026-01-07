US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing mounting criticism over claims that he is involving religion in the military in ways that pressure service members to conform to Christianity. Faith leaders, civil liberties groups and serving chaplains have raised alarms following a string of actions that they say undermine decades of religious pluralism within the US armed forces.

Central to the backlash is Hegseth's decision to withdraw the Army's Spiritual Fitness Guide, a 112-page manual designed to support soldiers of all faiths and belief systems. In a video published in December, Hegseth mocked the guide for its focus on emotional wellbeing and inclusive language, criticising references to 'feelings', 'consciousness' and 'self-care' while noting that God was mentioned only once. He labelled the document 'unserious' and ordered it removed, signalling that secular or non-Christian approaches to spirituality would no longer be accepted. He also announced plans to 'simplify' religious belief classifications used by the Department of Defense, prompting fears that atheists, humanists and minority faiths could be sidelined.

Concerns have deepened following reports that Hegseth has introduced Christian prayer services into official Pentagon settings, a move described by some military personnel as unprecedented and uncomfortable. Critics argue that these actions, combined with his public admiration for Christian nationalist figures and his push to reshape the Chaplain Corps, amount to implicit pressure on troops to align with a particular religious worldview. While Hegseth's supporters say he is restoring traditional values, opponents warn that his approach risks alienating non-Christian service members and blurring the constitutional boundary between religion and the state.