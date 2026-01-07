Mary Trump has publicly condemned her uncle, President Donald Trump, branding him a 'disgraceful' and 'despicable' parent amid reports that his youngest son, Barron Trump, admires controversial influencer Andrew Tate. Speaking on her Mary Trump Media platform, the clinical psychologist accused the president of allowing his teenage son to 'listen to and admire a monster,' referring to Tate, who has been charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania and faces further investigations in the UK and US. Tate and his brother Tristan deny all allegations.

Mary Trump also alleged that her uncle may have played a role in the Tate brothers' ability to travel to the United States after Romanian authorities unexpectedly lifted their travel ban last year. While Donald Trump previously denied any involvement, Mary claimed Tate's public support for the former president and his close ties to conservative figures may have influenced behind-the-scenes intervention. 'With his massive social media following, that's all you need for Donald Trump to do whatever he can,' she said, alleging political opportunism.

The criticism intensified after a New York Times report quoted influencer Justin Waller claiming that Barron Trump, now 19, spoke to Andrew Tate over Zoom and shared views that the Romanian criminal case was an attempt to silence him. Tate has since claimed he is 'very close with the Trump family,' assertions that have been denied by the Tates' legal team. Mary Trump argued that the situation reflects Donald Trump's long-standing association with misogynistic figures and the so-called 'manosphere.'