Kim Kardashian has made a surprise debut in Fortnite, joining the game's Icon Series with an extensive cosmetics collection that effectively integrates her SKIMS fashion brand into the battle royale.

The 45-year-old now stands alongside figures like Eminem and Ariana Grande in the game's celebrity pantheon. Still, her release is distinguished by an unprecedented level of customisation, allowing players to create 336 different style combinations. That includes changing bodysuit types, latex colours, gloves, three different hairstyles, and whether or not she's wearing sunglasses.

Two Skins, Endless Options

The bundle gives you two main versions of Kim. There is the standard Kim Kardashian outfit at 1,500 V-Bucks, and then the Iconic Kim Kardashian variant for 1,800 V-Bucks. Both come with all those customisation options, which is where SKIMS really comes into play.

Players have three basic looks to work with: a fur coat ensemble, a SKIMS bodysuit, and a leather combat suit. Each one can be tweaked with seven different latex colours—hot pink, cobalt blue, metallics, black PVC—and four neckline styles.

Cosmetics and Cultural Callbacks

The cosmetics do not stop at clothes. There is a 'Private Jet' glider called Kim Air, the 'Ring Light to Go' back bling, and Kim's Kit makeup bag. Then you have two pickaxes: the 'Full Beat Brush' shaped like a makeup applicator, and the 'Bag Basher'—a designer handbag weapon that nods to when she whacked sister Khloé with her purse back in 2008.

The emotes are properly entertaining. Epic included one based on Kardashian's 2014 Paper Magazine cover—the 'Break the Internet' shoot. They swapped champagne for Chug Jug juice to keep it kid-friendly. The Diamond Drop emote callbacks to that infamous moment when she lost her diamond earring in the ocean during Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kardashian told Elle that she was hands-on with development. 'We would just perfect everything', she said. 'We had this hour every night from 10 to 11 P.M., just making sure everything looked as realistic as possible'.

Pricing and Bundle Breakdown

For players who prefer to purchase items individually, here is the pricing breakdown:

Iconic Kim Kardashian Skin: 1,800 V-Bucks

Kim Kardashian Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Private Jet Glider: 800 V-Bucks

Pickaxes & Diamond Drop Emote: 500 V-Bucks each

Other Emotes & Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks each

Purchasing every item separately would cost over 5,900 V-Bucks, making the comprehensive 3,000 V-Bucks bundle a significant saving.

Icon Cup Early Access

Fortnite gave dedicated players a chance to acquire the skin a day early. The Kim Kardashian Icon Cup ran on 12 December as a solo Battle Royale tournament. Top players in each region got the Iconic Kim Kardashian outfit before it hit the Item Shop—up to 2,350 winners in Europe, 250 in other regions. Anyone who managed eight points walked away with the Heart Breakers spray. You needed two-factor authentication enabled and an account level 50 minimum to enter.

Social media reactions have been all over the shop. One person on X called it 'one of the best Fortnite collabs of all time'. Others are not quite as enthusiastic, questioning why Kim Kardashian needed to be in a shooting game.

Kardashian has been busy promoting this alongside her Hulu series All's Fair and a recent SKIMS link-up with The North Face. She is also having a laugh with her past—the promotional material recreated that diamond earring meltdown. Her Instagram caption read: 'Kim there are people dying...in @fortnite', which is Kourtney's exact line from that 2011 episode.

Why This Collaboration Matters

Fortnite's Icon Series has basically become a who's who of modern celebrity culture. Epic Games worked out ages ago that the battle royale could be more than just a game—it has turned into a proper cultural platform where fashion, music and gaming all smash together. They have done designer collabs before with Balenciaga, Moncler and Jordan Brand, so SKIMS joining that list is not completely out of left field.

What is different here is the sheer level of customisation. The 336 combinations are not just a gimmick—they reflect how people actually want to present themselves in virtual spaces these days. Whether you think Kim Kardashian belongs in Fortnite or not, Epic knows exactly what it is doing with these partnerships.