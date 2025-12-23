Airlines are currently implementing major changes in their services and one of the newest policies is causing heated discussions among passengers. Southwest Airlines, a leading low-cost airline in the United States, was known as the friendliest air carrier for plus-size passengers because its 'Customer of Size' rules have been generous.

However, that reputation is about to change after the airline announced it will revamp its seating policy and implement a new one, which is expected to take effect on 27 January 2026. Under the update, travellers who cannot fit within the boundaries of a single seat's armrests will be required to buy another ticket for a second seat at the time of booking, a move critics are calling a 'massive blow'.

Major Shift: Moving Away from 'Flexible' Seating Policy

The new rule is part of a broader strategy to modernise Southwest's entire business model. By moving away from its well-known open seating policy, Southwest is now leaning toward a more traditional style of flying where all travellers are assigned a specific seat number before they even board the aircraft. This change is a major turning point for the company.

A 'Massive Blow' to Plus-Size Travellers

For plus-size travellers who have always been loyal to Southwest Airlines, these new seating rules are a massive blow. This shift is going to turn flying into a major financial burden, as it effectively forces them to pay double the price they are used to paying for a single trip. Instead of feeling welcomed, many of these passengers now feel like they are being hit with a heavy 'extra fee' just to get to their destination.

'We've had a long-standing policy designed to meet the seating needs of Customers who require more than one seat,' Southwest Airlines stated in its announcement for the 'Customer of Size' rule. 'Note: Any Customer travelling on an itinerary that includes a partner carrier and who cannot be safely accommodated in a single seat will be required to purchase an additional, non-refundable seat.'

The company added, 'You must contact the partner carrier to complete the purchase. These rules made it easier and more affordable for people who needed extra space to fly comfortably without feeling embarrassed or broke.'

Backlash and Safety Concerns

The announcement has drawn sharp criticism from many groups, especially body-positivity advocates and travel experts. Jason Vaughn, a travel expert and founder of the Fat Tested Travel plus-size advocacy group, expressed strong concerns about Southwest's new rules. He thinks these changes may not affect most passengers, but will make the overall flying experience worse for every single person on the plane, according to the Independent.

He pointed out that if the cost becomes more expensive due to the second seat payment, tickets will be harder to afford. Because of these higher costs, many plus-size travelers may feel forced to 'squeeze' themselves into a single seat just to avoid paying double. This does not just make the flight more miserable for them. It also creates a much more uncomfortable experience for the people sitting in the neighboring seats, as everyone will end up with less personal space and more physical crowding.