A recent video showing a police officer in Malaysia has gone viral. The officer became an overnight sensation after his clip was shared on social media, earning him superhero nicknames like 'Captain Malaysia' and 'The Real-Life Hulk'.

This is because he was caught on camera exhibiting his unusual super strength while trying to catch a thief on a busy road in Kota Kinabalu. In the footage, the officer is seen effortlessly ripping the door off a suspect's car after the driver refused to exit the vehicle following a police chase.

Hollywood-Like Action Scene in the City

The incident occurred in what appeared to be a highway with traffic. Witnesses and other drivers on the road saw something like a scene from a Hollywood Blockbuster movie instead of a simple patrolling duty.

Based on the viral video, police officers were running after criminals fleeing the scene while driving a black sedan. The vehicle crossed two lanes before screeching to a halt because it could no longer move forward after hitting the barricade.

Two officers on foot were hot on their heels, with one rushing to the left side of the vehicle while the other secured the right. This was the exact angle captured on camera by a crowd of stunned onlookers. The officers repeatedly shouted for the driver to step out, but the commands were completely ignored. Without hesitation, the officer on the right side sprang into action, gripping the door and ripping it wide open with incredible force.

What truly captivated the crowd—and the social media users who have since viewed the footage—was the effortless manner in which the officer dismantled the metal door. Without a moment's hesitation, he gripped the frame and began to pull. In an instant, the structure gave way. With a final, powerful surge, he wrenched the top of the door downward, effectively peeling the vehicle open as if it were made of cardboard.

The Crime Behind the Viral Clip

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident actually took place on 12 December 2025. The police were running after thieves who snatched the bag of a 56-year-old woman. She reported the theft to ask for help as her bag contained her bank cards, cash, and important personal documents. It was taken from her earlier that afternoon, so the officers started looking for the offenders.

Kasim Muda, Kota Kinabalu District's Police Chief, confimed that the officers apprehended two young local men, aged 22 and 28. The chain of events began with an initial robbery reported in the town of Telipok at approximately 14:00 Malaysia time on the day of the incident. The total value of the items taken from the victim was reported to be approximately 1,500 ringgit, which is equivalent to about £276.

How a GPS Tracker Led to the Takedown

The investigators got their break in this case when they realised that the thieves were trying to flee using a rented car that featured a GPS tracking device. Through this, they were able to monitor the suspects' movements and pinpoint their exact location in real time, leading to the pursuit and the intense arrest that was captured in the viral clip.

Meanwhile, Chief Kasim Muda noted that the swift recovery of these items was a direct result of the officers' decisive actions at the scene. He emphasised that the physical force used to open the vehicle was a necessary response to the suspects' refusal to surrender.

'A pursuit ensued before the suspects' vehicle crashed,' The Straits Times quoted Muda as saying. 'The video of the arrest currently viral on social media is an authentic recording of the swift action taken by police officers in the line of duty.'