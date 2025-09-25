Pokémon fans in the UK eagerly await the limited-edition pop-up shop at London's Natural History Museum, set to open next year on 26 January amid soaring 2025 merchandise sales. This exclusive collaboration promises unique items inspired by the museum's architecture and archives, but free tickets dropping on 1 October 2025 spark fears of a ticket rush turning into a scalper's paradise.

Drawing parallels to the chaotic 2023 Van Gogh Museum fiasco, where resellers stripped shelves bare, the event highlights ongoing battles against adult flippers invading kid-focused fun.

NHM Joins Forces with Pokémon for Exclusive Merch

The Natural History Museum partners with The Pokémon Company for its first UK museum pop-up, running until 22 March 2026 in the heart of South Kensington. Exclusive drops include a Pikachu plush hugging the museum's iconic building, alongside clothing, stationery, accessories, and prints drawn from naturalist sketches in the archives.

Adam Farrar, the museum's director of commercial and visitor experience, noted, 'There is such a wonderful alignment between Pokémon and the Natural History Museum—we're obviously both big fans of the natural world and its evolution and diversity.' Select items will hit the NHM online shop in January 2026, with proceeds funding planetary emergency research, while full lines appear on Pokémon Centre UK.

This ties into Pokémon's 2026 30th anniversary, boosting hype as global toy sales doubled in the first half of 2025, led by the franchise. UK adults, nostalgic for the IP, drove a toy market rebound, snapping up cards and figures en masse.

Ticket Slots and Purchase Caps to Block Scalpers

Free tickets, essential for entry, launch online on 1 October via the NHM website, with time slots managing crowds and product limits curbing bulk buys. These measures aim to shield families from resellers, learning from the 2023 Amsterdam debacle where scalpers fought over Pikachu cards, forcing sales halts.

That fiasco led to apologies from The Pokémon Company and disciplinary action at the Van Gogh Museum, including staff suspensions and eventual firings in early 2024. The scandal echoed earlier Pokémon-related resale frenzies, such as the 2021 McDonald's Happy Meal promotion, where flippers ruined the experience for children.

Mathieu Galante, Pokémon Europe's senior licensing director, added, 'Design inspiration has been drawn directly from the Natural History Museum's iconic building and architecture, as well as the beautiful naturalist sketches that fill the Museum's archives.' Despite safeguards, experts warn bots could still inflate resale prices for the Pikachu plush.

Fans Raise Alarm Over Ticket Rush and Resale Risks

Social media buzzes with scalping concerns as tickets near release, fans urging boycotts of inflated resales. Eurogamer Posted on X the risks on 22 September 2025, warning of a 'poké-palava' repeat with the exclusive shop.

Pokémon risks another scalping fiasco with exclusive pop-up shop at London's Natural History Museumhttps://t.co/ThgR3IMr8M pic.twitter.com/VuHZi8RzX8 — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) September 22, 2025

NHM reassured visitors on X, stating, 'We will be carefully managing capacity and flow of visitors to the pop-up with ticketed time slots and product purchase limits. Our priority is to ensure everyone has a safe, comfortable and enjoyable visit.'

Hi Emma! Just to reassure you, we will be carefully managing capacity and flow of visitors to the pop-up with ticketed time slots and product purchase limits. Our priority is to ensure everyone has a safe, comfortable and enjoyable visit - we'd love to see you there! — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) September 23, 2025

Reddit threads echo stress over sellouts, with users fearing robberies like Van Gogh's restock brawls.

As 2025 Pokémon sales surge 106% in key EU markets, the NHM event underscores the franchise's pull—and pitfalls. While measures promise fairness, history suggests vigilance against resellers invading this natural wonderland. Fans, stay patient; true collectors prioritise joy over jackpots.