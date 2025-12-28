A couple who booked a meet-and-greet parking service at Heathrow airport returned from holiday to discover their car had been stolen.

The Guardian reported that the pair handed over their vehicle at the agreed drop-off point and were taken to the terminal, only to be told on their return that the car was gone.

Their experience comes amid a rise in complaints about airport meet-and-greet parking services, prompting warnings from airports and police forces about the risks of using unofficial operators offering low-cost long-stay parking.

Growing reports of theft and damage

Holidaymakers across the UK have reported cars being damaged, broken into or stolen while left with meet-and-greet firms. Some drivers have received penalty charge notices or unpaid ultra-low emission zone charges for offences committed while their vehicles were supposedly kept in secure compounds.

Others have arrived back in the UK to find no representative waiting for them, leaving families stranded at arrivals terminals late at night while attempting to track down their cars.

How rogue operators operate

Anyone can legally trade as a parking operator provided airline bylaws are not breached. Unscrupulous firms often operate without contracts with landowners.

In some cases, customers are instructed to drop off vehicles at airport hotel car parks, after which cars are moved and left on land outside airport boundaries, including fields and construction sites. Motorists have later discovered their vehicles were parked illegally, leading to fines and enforcement notices.

A booking that quietly changed

In the case reported by The Guardian, the couple booked through a parking comparison website advertising secure long-stay parking. Weeks later, they were notified that the service provider had changed to a different company, with the drop-off taking place at an airport hotel car park rather than an official site.

On returning to the UK, the couple called the number provided and were told they would be met inside the terminal and taken to their car. No one arrived.

After repeated calls, they were eventually informed that their vehicle had been stolen along with several others.

Disputed responsibility

The couple are now dealing with an insurance claim that has been recorded as 'at fault', leaving them feeling responsible for a loss that occurred while the car was under the care of a third party.

Online reviews of the parking firm involved describe similar experiences, including missing vehicles, lost keys and unexpected fines. The company blamed organised criminal gangs for thefts and said it had cooperated with a police investigation while improving security.

Police later said the investigation was closed due to a lack of evidence but acknowledged ongoing concerns about parking practices in the area.

Comparison sites under scrutiny

An investigation by consumer group Which? found that some comparison websites appear to work closely with rogue parking firms. Operators often use official-sounding names and change them once negative reviews accumulate, making it difficult for consumers to identify reliable providers.

Test bookings showed high star ratings displayed alongside small-print disclosures revealing contracts with differently named companies, some of which have extensive one-star reviews.

How travellers can stay safe

Heathrow and Birmingham airports have joined a new British Parking Association scheme aimed at vetting meet-and-greet operators. However, most UK airports do not yet maintain approved lists.

Travellers are advised to read independent reviews carefully, look for the Park Mark safety logo and treat deals that are significantly cheaper than average with caution