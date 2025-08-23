Eternatus, the Legendary Pokémon from Generation VIII, is finally making its debut in Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale. The two-day event runs from 23 to 24 August, immediately following the Dark Skies event from 18 to 24 August.

This long-awaited release is one of the most significant additions to Pokémon GO to date, introducing Eternamax raids, exclusive research, and rare encounters. For Trainers, this marks a turning point in both PvE raids and PvP battles thanks to Eternatus's devastating signature move, Dynamax Cannon.

Unlike traditional raid bosses, Eternatus will not be available through regular Legendary raids. Instead, players will need to take part in the unique Max Finale structure and the GO Pass ranking system to secure a direct encounter.

Where to Encounter Eternatus in Pokémon GO

Trainers can encounter Eternatus by participating in the GO Pass: Max Finale, which was made available for free on 18 August at 10 a.m. local time. According to Pokemon GO Hub, by progressing through the pass and reaching Rank 60, players unlock a guaranteed encounter with Eternatus.

During the Max Finale weekend itself, Eternatus will also appear in its most powerful form as Eternamax Eternatus, a Tier 6 Max Battle Raid Boss. These raids allow up to 100 Trainers per lobby, creating some of the largest cooperative battles seen in the game to date.

However, Eternamax Eternatus cannot be caught after being defeated. Instead, players receive rewards such as Candy, Candy XL, Stardust and XP, which will be essential for powering up their own Eternatus later.

This distinction is key. The only way to actually catch Eternatus is through the Rank 60 reward encounter in the GO Pass, making the Pokémon one of the most exclusive Legendary releases in Pokémon GO to date.

How to Catch Eternatus in Pokémon GO

Eternatus is available to catch only once per Trainer through the GO Pass Rank 60 milestone. This encounter guarantees that the Pokémon comes with Dynamax Cannon, its signature move, making it an instant asset in both raids and PvP battles.

Players should note that Eternatus is not tradable and cannot be transferred to Pokémon Home, which makes the encounter extremely limited.

For those seeking additional benefits, the Deluxe GO Pass offers boosted shiny odds for Dynamax encounters, alongside extra Candy, Candy XL, and Max Particles. This will be of particular interest to Trainers hoping to add a shiny Eternatus to their collection.

Best Counters to Defeat Eternamax Eternatus

While Eternamax Eternatus cannot be caught, defeating it remains a critical step for collecting resources. As a Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon, it is weak to Dragon, Ice, Ground and Psychic-type moves.

The most effective counters include Dynamax Latios, Metagross, Excadrill, Hatterene, Zacian (Crowned Sword) and Zamazenta (Crowned Shield). Eternatus itself can also serve as a strong mirror attacker. Because of the power of Dynamax Cannon, a devastating area-of-effect move, coordinated teams are strongly recommended.

Up to 100 Trainers can join each Tier 6 Max Battle, though highly organised groups of 40 or more can still manage to secure victories. These raids will form the centrepiece of community gatherings and online coordination efforts throughout the event.

Why Eternatus Stands Out in the Meta

Eternatus is expected to quickly establish itself as a dominant force in the Pokémon GO meta. Its Dynamax Cannon move is one of the strongest charged attacks in the game, boasting 215 power with a 1.5-second cooldown.

Beyond battles, players can activate Eternatus's Adventure Effect by spending 5,000 Stardust and 30 Eternatus Candy, which boosts Max Moves by one level for ten minutes, extendable up to 24 hours.

Powering up Eternatus to its maximum potential is a long-term investment. Trainers will need around 8,900 Candy and 8,900 Candy XL combined to raise the Pokémon to Level 50, making Eternatus one of the most resource-intensive Pokémon to build in the game.