An Indian influencer says he was forced to leave his home after followers allegedly used his address to arrange a stream of cash-on-delivery (COD) orders, including refrigerators, televisions, and other expensive goods he never requested. Madurai-based content creator Veeramani had shared his residential address and phone number online before Diwali, hoping followers would send him sweets.

Instead, delivery workers reportedly began arriving with unwanted parcels from major platforms, leaving him pleading with people behind the prank to stop. The incident quickly spread online, with one of Veeramani's Instagram posts reportedly receiving more than one million likes as the unusual prank gained wider attention.

COD Prank Escalated

Veeramani's request was intended as a light-hearted appeal for a box of Diwali sweets. Strangers allegedly used the details he had posted to place fake COD orders in his name.

The deliveries reportedly included smartphones, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions, as well as food and groceries. One television was reportedly priced at ₹1.69 lakh, or about $1,900 (£1,400).

Because the orders were placed on a cash-on-delivery basis, Veeramani said he was being asked to pay for goods he had never purchased. He reportedly could not provide the one-time passwords requested by some delivery workers.

Delivery agents from Amazon and Flipkart arrived at his residence with appliances and electronics, while Swiggy and Zomato workers also brought unwanted food orders. 'I am suffering a lot after requesting a sweet box. I bow at your feet... Please stop ordering. I am under severe pressure,' Veeramani said in a video.

The incident also quickly spread beyond India, with one of Veeramani's Instagram posts reportedly receiving more than one million likes as the unusual prank gained wider attention online.

Veeramani Flees Home Following COD Orders

Despite his public appeal, the deliveries reportedly continued, with more delivery workers arriving at the property. Veeramani claimed more than 500 fake COD orders had been linked to his address, as the alleged prank continued despite his appeal.

Screenshots also circulated showing supposed orders for JCB excavators and a ₹70-crore (£5.5 million) military tank. However, these were not confirmed as actual deliveries, and reports found no evidence that the heavy machinery had been dispatched.

When reporters visited Veeramani's residence, they found the property locked. Neighbours told The Tribune that he had left after being repeatedly disturbed by delivery workers.

Veeramani later said in another social media video: 'I am travelling. No one can find my address.' His exact whereabouts have not been publicly confirmed, according to the reports, while calls to his public phone number were reportedly blocked.

Why Did He Share His Address?

Veeramani, who is known for humorous Tamil-language social media content, had publicly shared his address in West Anuppanadi, Madurai, alongside his phone number before Diwali. The incident also highlights the risks of publicly sharing personal contact and location details, which can be misused to place unwanted orders in another person's name.

Instamart later sent Veeramani gifts, including a mixer, speaker, stove, monitor and sweets, as part of its Quick India Movement sale. Business Today reported that the company clarified the items were prepaid gifts rather than COD orders, distinguishing them from the unwanted deliveries that had prompted Veeramani's complaints.

In Veeramani's case, however, the repeated orders reportedly left him dealing with delivery workers for purchases he says he never made.