Five men from Eastern Europe have been jailed for a combined total of nearly 40 years after being convicted of the horrific sexual exploitation of vulnerable UK teens in Gateshead. The grooming gang, consisting of four Romanians and one Albanian, targeted six girls aged between 13 and 16 in Saltwell Park, plying them with alcohol and cocaine before subjecting them to rapes and assaults between 2014 and 2019.

This case, sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court as of 13 December 2025, underscores the persistent threat of grooming gangs in the UK.

The Core Members

Codrin Dura, 27, from Gateshead, emerged as a key figure in the gang. Originally from Romania, he was convicted of four counts of rape, four counts of sexual activity with a child, blackmail, attempted rape, assault by penetration, supplying a class A drug, and arranging the commission of a child sex offence.

Dura, who was young at the time of the offences, denied all charges but was sentenced to 13 years. His actions included grooming victims with drugs and coercing them into sexual acts. Bogdan Gugiuman, 44, also Romanian and from Gateshead, was found guilty of three counts of rape and supplying class A drugs.

Described as showing no remorse, he received 14 years, the longest sentence. Gugiuman preyed on a 14-year-old girl, exploiting her vulnerability without any sign of regret in court.

The Exploitation Network

The gang's operation centred on Saltwell Park, where the men would gather to play football and spot potential victims. They targeted immature and vulnerable schoolgirls, often starting with older teenagers like Leonard Paun, 23, Romanian, who was 15 to 17 during the offences. Paun was convicted of rape, sexual activity with a child, sexual assault, two counts of arranging child sex offences, supplying drugs, and distributing indecent images.

He received five years and one month. Klaudio Aleksiu, 28, Albanian from Windsor, was jailed for six years for one count of rape. He had moved south but was linked to the group through the exploitation of one girl. The men used alcohol and cocaine to addict and control the teens, passing them around for group abuse.

One victim became hooked on cocaine and was repeatedly raped. The offences occurred in various properties in Gateshead, with the gang showing little regard for the girls' ages or consent. Hardly a surprise, given the calculated nature of their grooming tactics.

The Youngest Offender and Court Proceedings

Stefan Ciuraru, 22, Romanian from Gateshead, was the youngest, aged 15 to 16 at the time. He was convicted of four sexual assaults, sexual activity with a child, and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, earning 18 months. Ciuraru relentlessly targeted multiple victims, feeling entitled to his actions.

The eight-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court saw all five convicted on 30 charges. Judge Tim Gittins noted the nationalities were irrelevant but stressed legal accountability for all residents. He praised the victims' courage, calling them survivors. 'The girls had their childhood snatched from them in the cruellest of ways,' said DCI Graeme Barr.

Sky News reported on X that the judge was 'haunted' by one victim's account of the attacks.

Judge 'haunted' by victim as Eastern European grooming gang is jailed https://t.co/iXa9peBMY3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 12, 2025

The case, part of ongoing efforts to combat grooming gangs, saw the men given restraining orders and required to sign the sex offenders register. Support continues for the survivors, who face long-term trauma from the exploitation.