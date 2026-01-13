Rumours claiming Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty had been sent back to federal custody spread rapidly this week, sending his fans into a frenzy. Screenshots of an online prison record listing him at RRM Dallas circulated widely on X, with speculation amplified after DJ Akademiks and other major hip-hop news accounts shared the information.

The claim was simple and alarming: Pooh Shiesty was back in jail. The reality, according to his record label and federal supervision rules, is very different.

Viral Prison Record Sparks Confusion

The confusion began when prison database entries listed Pooh Shiesty under Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Dallas, with a projected release date of 11 April 2026.

For many fans, the listing appeared to confirm a rearrest or violation of release terms. That assumption was reinforced after viewers misread a brief phone exchange on a livestream hosted by Shiesty's close associate Bendadon, believing it referenced a new arrest.

Within hours, the rumour gained traction across social media, with posts suggesting the rapper had quietly returned to federal prison. Also, the lack of immediate clarification allowed the narrative to snowball.

Label Clarifies: No Rearrest, No Jail Time

DJ Akademiks later addressed the situation after hearing directly from Pooh Shiesty's label. According to the label, the rapper has not been rearrested and is not in jail. His legal status has remained unchanged since his release from prison.

'Pooh Shiesty record label reached out to me and confirmed that he is not in jail,' Akademiks wrote. 'Apparently his April date existed since his 'release' and he's on home confinement until April like he has been the whole time since his release.'

The label explained that Pooh Shiesty is currently completing the final phase of his federal sentence under home confinement, which is scheduled to end in April 2026. His administrative listing under RRM Dallas is procedural, not punitive.

What RRM Dallas Actually Means

RRM Dallas is not a prison facility. It is a federal reentry management office that oversees halfway houses and home confinement programs across its region. Individuals under supervised release are often assigned to an RRM office on paper, even while living at home.

Because Pooh Shiesty is serving home confinement rather than residing in a halfway house or prison, his name appearing under RRM Dallas led to widespread misinterpretation.

According to reports, officials did not change his custody status, and no violation or new charge occurred.

Why Pooh Shiesty Went to Prison

Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Denell Williams, was sentenced in April 2022 to 63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge. Federal prosecutors said the case involved three separate incidents between 2020 and 2021, including shootings and assaults tied to drug-related encounters in Memphis, Miami, and Bay Harbour Islands, Florida.

He received credit for time served and good behaviour, which allowed for an early release in October 2025, followed by supervised release and home confinement. That supervision period has been ongoing since then and is set to conclude in April.

Furthermore, regarding the speculations about his rearrest, his label via DJ Akademiks clarified that Shiesty remains under home confinement until April.