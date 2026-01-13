Damson Idris has addressed persistent rumours linking him to the role of T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther franchise, describing himself as grateful for fan enthusiasm while dismissing the talk as speculation. Speaking on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes, the British-Nigerian actor responded to questions about becoming the new Black Panther.

'I am thankful to the fans. Of course it's rumour, but I love that movie. I love the world,' he said. Fans have championed Idris since mid-2025, citing his acclaimed performances in Snowfall and the upcoming F1 film. As of 13 January 2026, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm casting for Black Panther 3.

Origins of the Damson Idris 'Black Panther' Rumours

The speculation around Damson Idris as the new Black Panther began gaining traction in July 2025, when he gave a coy 'yes-no' response to whether he had held talks with Marvel about the role. This came amid broader reports that the studio was considering recasting T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020, potentially after the multiverse reset in Avengers: Secret Wars.

By October 2025, rumours intensified after Idris appeared at a Black Panther-themed Vogue event, walking hand-in-hand with Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda. A since-deleted X post that month seemed to confirm his involvement, sparking widespread online discussion.

Post is deleted now but this pretty much confirms Damson Idris is the new Black Panther pic.twitter.com/31XtSNxgUP — 🖤 Buy Physical Media 🖤 (@VHSDVDBLURAY4K) October 28, 2025

Industry insiders have since suggested Idris is in line for a part in Avengers: Doomsday before headlining Black Panther 3.

The franchise's massive success underpins the interest: the original Black Panther grossed £149 million ($202 million) worldwide, while Wakanda Forever earned £134 Million ($181 million). Hardly a surprise that Marvel would seek a rising star like Idris to sustain that momentum.

Why Fans Are Pushing for Idris as the New King

Fans have been vocal about wanting Damson Idris as the new Black Panther, praising his charisma, physical presence, and acting range as ideal for T'Challa. His British-Nigerian heritage aligns with Wakanda's African-inspired roots, adding authenticity to the role made iconic by Boseman. On X, posts from users like MCU_Direct highlight his July 2025 interest, with thousands liking calls for a recast.

Others point to his breakout in Snowfall, where he portrayed a complex anti-hero, as proof he could handle the king's moral depth. Compared to alternatives like Michael B Jordan returning as a redeemed Killmonger, Idris offers a fresh take without overshadowing Boseman's legacy. Reddit discussions in Fauxmoi note he'd bring star power to the MCU's post-Secret Wars era, with one user quipping he'd outshine even James Bond rumours swirling around him.

The push reflects a desire for representation and continuity in the Wakanda saga, which has become a cultural touchstone since 2018.

Idris' Coy Responses Fuel the Fire

Idris has consistently played down the Black Panther rumours while showing clear affection for the franchise. At the 2026 Golden Globes, he avoided outright denial, instead expressing excitement for Black Panther 3's direction. Instagram account filmseal shared details of his red carpet chat, noting he thanked fans for considering him and loved the Wakanda world.

This non-committal stance has only amplified speculation, with some interpreting it as a sign he's under NDA. Marvel's silence leaves room for possibilities, including Idris as an aged-up Toussaint or a multiverse variant.

The Damson Idris Black Panther chatter shows no signs of fading, with fans dissecting every interview for clues. As Black Panther 3 edges closer to production, his name remains top of the list. For now, the actor keeps things light, focusing on F1's release later this year.